‘They can kiss my ass,’ says councillor

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Town of McLennan councillor is threatening to resign over being forced to complete training to serve on council.



The Alberta government’s Municipal Affairs department has ordered all elected officials to take an emergency services training course and imposed a Jan. 31, 2021 deadline.



Councillor Dwayne Stout is not impressed.



“You may have a resignation in January,” he said at council’s Dec. 14 meeting.



“Just letting you know,” said Stout.



“They can kiss my ass. I’m pissed off.”



He adds Municipal Affairs is turning what was supposed to be a volunteer effort to help the community into a “full time job.”



“There was a lot of grumbling [about the training course] in the hallways,” said Stout, referring to a recent conference.



“I think it’s dead wrong,” he added. “I’m not the only one who feels this way.”