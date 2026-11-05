Obituary – Marcel Viens

Marcel Viens

July 14, 1945 – Sept. 30, 2026



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marcel Viens, longtime resident of Falher and area, on Sept. 30, 2026, at 81 years of age.

Marcel was born in McLennan, Alta. on July 14, 1945. He was the fifth of nine children born to Roland and Lucille (Therrien) Viens. He was raised on the family farm and became involved at a very early age in the day-to-day operations. Among other interests he was an avid hockey and baseball fan.

Marcel is predeceased: by his parents, Roland and Lucille; his siblings Réjeanne Gaucher, Jocelyne O’Donnell, and Donat Viens; his stepson-in-law, Les Clark; his grandson Shawn Viens; and mother-in-law Mildred Hyatt.

Marcel is survived by: his wife Valerie Viens; his children and stepchildren Marc Viens (Lise Boucher), Denise Maisonneuve (Michel), Daniel Viens, Calvin Hammon, Jennie Clark, James Hammon (Mary Ann Mendoza); as well as 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his first wife Evelyne Viens-Dobish, mother of his children.

Marcel enjoyed spending time with family, hunting and going for coffee with friends. Teasing and making people laugh was his specialty, he had such a joyful spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank everyone that came to Marcel’s service and to those that sent their condolences from near and far. It was greatly appreciated and it warmed our hearts to see that so many people loved him.

Donations in Marcel’s memory are greatly appreciated and gratefully accepted by the Peace Palliative Care Society in Peace River.