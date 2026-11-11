Teen Enchanted Forest Dance Nov. 14 at Peace River

Northern Sunrise County Youth Council Committee is proud to welcome youth to its Teen Enchanted Forest Dance on Nov. 14.

The dance will take place at the Peace River Agricultural Fairgrounds from 7-11 p.m.

“The Teen Enchanted Forest Dance is for youth ages 13–17 from Northern Sunrise County, the village of Nampa, Peace River, and surrounding communities,” says Community Service director Amber Houle.

“It provides teens with an opportunity to get together, have fun, meet new people, and enjoy an evening designed specifically for their age group.”

Houle says youth will step into an Enchanted Forest where the Peace River Fairgrounds will be transformed into a magical woodland filled with twinkling lights, lush greenery, glowing accents, and whimsical forest décor.

“The Northern Sunrise County Youth Council is hosting the Teen Dance to create a welcoming and youth-focused social opportunity for local teens,” Houle says.

“Initiatives like this also give Youth Council members an opportunity to take an active role in their community by helping create activities that reflect the interests of young people and encourage youth connection and participation.”

There will be no cost to attend. Houle says removing registration cost makes the event accessible to youth regardless of financial circumstances. She adds there is no dress code, and teens are urged to wear what makes them feel comfortable.

“We want youth to feel welcomed and have an event that is 100 per cent barrier free,” she says.

“There will be lots to keep teens entertained throughout the evening, including a DJ, dancing, karaoke, candy bar, light snacks, lemonade by Lemonology, and opportunities to socialize and hang out with friends.”

Why is the event important to the community? Providing positive recreational and social opportunities for teenagers helps create a community where youth feel included, connected, and valued. Teen-focused events give young people a place to build friendships, strengthen their sense of belonging, and participate in their community outside of school and organized sports.

Houle says the Teen Dance is an opportunity for the Youth Council to demonstrate youth leadership in action.

“By helping create programming for youth, with youth perspectives at the forefront, council members can contribute to making the community a place where young people have opportunities to connect, participate, and have fun close to home,” she adds.

Youth are asked to register by either calling Houle at (780) 625-3287 or register online at northernsunrise.net under 2026 Youth Council Events. As part of the registration process, a parent or guardian must also sign a waiver allowing the youth to attend. All youth attending this event must read and sign a participant conduct agreement.

“This is a dry event – no alcohol, drugs, vapes, or tobacco products can be brought or used during the event,” Houle concludes.

“If participants choose to leave the dance early, they are unable to return.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter