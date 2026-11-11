Tornado chaser, curling champ invited to Boots & Bling Nov. 21

It’s time to get dressed up and enjoy some heel, toe, Do-si-do at this year’s Boots and Bling Event in Falher.

Northern Rural Chicks are inviting community members to enjoy some live music, a catered supper, two different guest speakers, and a 50/50 raffle at their event Nov. 21. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $75.

“Our upcoming Boots and Bling event is a community event which will bring awareness on the subject of mental health,” explains Rural Chicks president Alexandra Brochu.

“The funds raised during this event are to help alleviate the costs associated with this particular event as well as for future events hosted by the Northern Rural Chicks.”

The Northern Rural Chicks are welcoming the Falher Curling Club to the event as they raise funds for their endeavours. She says the curling club will have a 50/50 raffle and there will be another surprise portion of the evening providing a fundraising opportunity for them.

“We are also supporting two other new businesses in our area; new and upcoming band Two Weeks Notice who will provide entertainment for the evening,” Brochu says.

“Our catered supper will be prepared by Christie Bevill and her new catering company Gathered Table.”

Brochu says the Northern Rural Chicks named the event Boots and Bling because of its western theme event. She urges attendees to come dressed in their cowboy boots and comfortable jeans.

“It’s meant to be a relaxing atmosphere open to all adults,” she says.

“Anyone 18 years and over should definitely attend our event. We have a great evening planned with amazing silent and live auction, a midnight lunch, and a surprise emcee,” she adds.

Guest speakers include Tornado Hunter Greg Johnson and Olympic Curling Champion Kevin Martin.

“Greg Johnson was chosen by our committee back in April and we were fascinated by his many weather-related adventures,” Brochu explains.

“Then, when our area was hit by the tornadoes in June, we definitely thought that Greg was the perfect asset for this event.”

Brochu adds that Martin was invited, in part, because of the region’s passion for curling and other ice sports.

“We have invited Kevin Martin as a guest speaker this year since we have a community who truly values and enjoys curling,” explains Brochu.

“We wanted to bring a speaker that could relate to our audience in a different way as well as someone who could give back to our community. Kevin Martin has agreed to offer our youth in our region a curling clinic which will take place on the Friday.”

Tickets for the event are available by calling Brochu at (780) 837-0636. She says the event is 18 and older because many of the discussions and presentations are geared to adults.

“This event was requested by some of the women attending our past events as well as requested by those who attended our Boots and Bling Event last year,” Brochu says.

“We do not have many community events in our area that focus on mental health, and we truly believe that events such as this one are beneficial for our community as a whole.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter