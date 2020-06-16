‘There is change [coming],’ says protester

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Many protesters carried signs at the march in Falher June 5. Left-right are Emily Doris, Grace Doris, Abbey Doris, and Trista Boissonneault.

Alexis Cloutier just wants to do her part.



And so did about 30 other people in Falher June 5 as the community held its own Black Lives Matter protest.



McLennan RCMP joined the group as they marched down Falher Main Street from the arena to the park. Many carried signs to tell onlookers what their march and stand was about.



The importance of the Black Lives Matter movement – which has spread around the world – was important to Michael Owanga, a black youth attending the protest. He says the group was there to protest police brutality against blacks.



“I’m really surprised how many people showed up,” he says.”



He is optimistic for change, saying blacks have been oppressed for years.



“There is change [coming],” he says.



Although most of the violence has been focused in America, he says the problem also exists in Canada.



“I think Canada covers it up more,” he says.



The first thing Cloutier said before the march began was to keep it peaceful.



“Vandalism will not be tolerated,” she said.



“This is a peaceful protest.”



“Today, we walk in solidarity,” added Katelyn Kruger.



Two minutes of silence was observed before the march began.



Peace River held a march the next day.



The Black Lives Matter movement began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.