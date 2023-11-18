The Page – November 15, 2023

Last week’s Remembrance Day supplement had photos of may of local veterans.

Over the years the South Peace News, our advertisers and the Legion have published these photos. Each year, a few more are added as relatives of their veterans bring in photos to add to the spreads.

As it happens, even if the next supplement will be a year from now, this is as good a time as any to invite people to bring in their own photos of their veterans if they are not as yet included.

Photos can be dropped off at the South Peace News office in High Prairie, or mailed to Postal Box 1000, High Prairie, AB T0G 1E0. There is no charge as expenses are paid by this newspaper and our valued advertisers. All photos will be returned.

“When it comes to skills in the shop, you’re not even a one-trick pony. You’re a pony that just stands around all day eating and crapping where the other ponies are trying to work.” – Grandpa Jonesy

“You got a birthday card from your grandparents. Which ones? The ones who are still alive my dear little airhead.” – Grandma Smithers

“One should not become attached to animals. Sadly, they do not last long enough. Or attached to men: They last far too long.” – Old Quote

Although Halloween is over, we thought we would mention a new twist on Trick or Treating. It’s Trunker Treating.

Adults put the word out a central parking lot in the neighbourhood will be the scene of Trunker Treating. A bunch of parents show up, some with kids, or without if the kids are too old. They all park together and open their trunks, hatchbacks or tailgates. Set up the candy dishes, and treat the kids right there as they come by.

Gudie Hutchings is the federal minister of rural economic development. Here are her words of wisdom regarding the so-called carve out on Atlantic Canada getting the carbon tax on heating oil lifted for three years:

“I can tell you the Liberal Atlantic caucus was vocal with what they’ve heard from their constituents. And perhaps they need to elect more Liberals on the Prairies so that we can have that conversation as well.”

Meanwhile, over here in Alberta land, premier Danielle Smith says “When you are (in the Alberta) government, you have to govern for all Albertans.”

Well, there might be picking and choosing in Alberta government, but at least Smith says she is trying to be fair to all of us. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his hacks? They don’t even try to cover up their hate for Alberta.

Or, for that matter, any place or people they think there are no votes for the Liberals.

What a crock!

The Page has said this before. The Starke Report on Alberta health care, ordered in 2016 by former premier Jim Prentice, then buried by Rachel Notley when she came to power, has some info on what Albertans want.

You can find the report online. It’s good. Originally, it was supposed to be done in three phases. As it turned out, the authors say the consensus of Albertans was so overwhelming, they didn’t need to do Phase 3.

A biggie of course, even back in 2016, was that Albertans don’t like the big “Superboard” with all decisions coming down from AHS in Edmonton. Under some person’s idea of efficiency and saving money, the whole process of getting rid of local boards turned into something not saving money, and not being very efficient either it seems. Certainly, even it did do some of that, people did not like there not being anybody they could actually hold accountable.

Accountable? Like when your loved one dies from Covid and you don’t know why. Like when you end up without a doctor. Like when you sit in an emergency room waiting for a doctor. Or when you go to the local emergency room and the doors are locked and the sign says, “Come back next week. Try the hospital 75 miles away.”

Who do you call? Who do you write a letter to? Who can actually get results?

Well, Danielle Smith says she is going to work to make things work a whole lot better. This should be very interesting.

On the ABO wind farm proposed for the Smoky River region, we pulled out the trusty Page calculator. Of course, it has been known to make mistakes. Can’t be fat fingers can it? Nah!

So, using the M.D. of Smoky River 2023 tax rate of 17.80 mils, we find the “net” to Smoky River taxpayers as a whole on a $300 million ABO wind farm to be slightly over $5.3 million. Considering the M.D. total net tax take is currently about $6.2 million, that is a huge jump.

Of course, there are a couple of catches. First, construction costs might be much higher, so that should push taxes higher. Second, the provincial assessor will decide the actual assessment on the wind farm. He might go high or low. In fact, there might be some kind of fixed value placed on such facilities that can throw numbers out the window.

In any event, Smoky River taxpayers stand to see a boost in M.D. taxes collected if the project goes ahead.

Cheer up, Edmonton Oilers fans.

Still 70 games to go!