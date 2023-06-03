The Page – May 31, 2023

Some of us never bought into subscription TV services like Netflix. Some of us bought a whole service like Disney just so we could see one show. Perhaps the latest Mandalorian. Oh, well!

On the other hand, many of us are quite happy watching constant reruns of Friends, Cheers, and Big Bang Theory. What’s not to love?

Just to remind you of the good ol’ days, here are some “Normies” for you. Keep in mind, do not read further if you need a safe space. Or are easily triggered. Just kidding, folks! But we thought we would keep up with the times.

Woody, the bartender: “How would a beer feel, Mr. Peterson?”

Norm: “Pretty nervous if I were in the room.”

Woody: “What’s the story, Mr. Peterson?”

Norm: “The Bobbsey Twins Go to the Brewery. Let’s cut to the happy ending.”

Sam, the bartender: “What will you have Normie?”

Norm: “Well, I’m in a gambling mood, Sammy. I will take a glass of whatever comes out of that tap there.”

Sam: “Looks like beer Norm.”

Norm: “Call me Mister Lucky.”

Coach (bartender): “What would you say to a beer Norm?”

Norm: “I would say ‘Daddy wuvs you.’”

You may have heard the Camrose Casino wants to relocate to Edmonton.

Like many rural casinos, especially Cold Lake, they are finding it tough to make decent casino related profits. But that isn’t the whole story.

The Camrose people also point out that clubs and charities in places like Peace River and Falher and High Prairie, and Camrose itself, don’t make anywhere near as much money from working casino nights as do city groups in Edmonton and Calgary.

There is more to this story. Average city clubs make more money than their country cousins, but they get to hold casino nights more often. The game, without a doubt, is rigged against all of rural Alberta.

Of course, you never heard anything about this during the past election campaigns. But, with a “new” government (see editorial in this newspaper this week) it’s time to start hammering away at this very real inequity.

But there is even more to this story. See the item below.

A few years ago, the High Prairie Community Beautification Association wanted to get a casino license. After several months of diddling and doddling, the then Alberta Gaming and Liquor Board turned down the application. According to AGLC, “beautifying” a community isn’t really a worthwhile charity.

No problem. The non-profit society, which by the way holds the annual Christmas Light-Up and Santa Parade in High Prairie, among other things, decided to send in an appeal.

So again, after several months, and a hearing at the appeal board, the application was again turned down. As was written when the decision came down, “The results achieved are not important enough to the town to warrant an exception to AGLC policies.”

Nice eh? A provincial government appointed “appeal board” upholds a provincial government board decision.

Sort of like the David Johnston hearings on Chinese election interference. Johnston appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He recently found there might have been interference, but nobody in politics “knew” about it. Or didn’t understand it was kind of serious because downstream didn’t tell them it was. But mostly, its all a big secret. Such a big secret of course, certain people can see the paperwork. But then they can’t tell anybody about it.

But of course, there is no way our own provincial government folks would be that ridiculous, would they? Nah! May we interest you in a bridge?

As Chris Clegg wrote in his column at the time, “Heaven forbid that a town or village could get a little help from its dedicated citizens. No! No!”

May we also point out, AGLC referred to several decisions that senior citizens and other volunteer groups wanting to make more attractive communities have also been turned down. Many times in fact. Let one group in, and golly gee, you might have to let them all try to make nicer towns and communities. Can’t have that, can we?

Election over. New government. An opportunity to get this ball rolling again.

The M.D. of Lesser Slave River is joining a growing list of municipal governments looking to slow down the “perks” of working for government. You know, things like great pensions. Job security. Top of the line wages. Many of the things that private enterprise often can’t keep up with, especially when many businesses are still struggling to recover from pandemic costs.

This time around, the M.D. says cost of living allowances should be reviewed each year at budget time. They should not be “automatic” even if they are intended to compensate for increases in the cost of living.

On that same subject, maybe its about time more people started looking at the ginormous salaries handed out to those “captains of industry” in big companies earning huge dollars. This, while many down in the trenches get minimum wage.

Where are those so-called “corporate activists” when you need them?

Have a great week, everyone and hope for more rain to put out those wildfires!