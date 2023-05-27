The Page – May 24, 2023 May 27, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Page’s grandfather fought in the Second World War.Like many men and women, he went to fight for the freedoms we enjoy today. One of those freedoms is the right to vote.Please respect what Canada’s war heroes did and vote in the Alberta election May 29. There is no better way to thank them than by voting in the free and democratic society they fought to so hard to preserve and protect.The Page attended an election forum for the Central Peace – Notley riding at Donnelly May 16. Perhaps the most interesting comment came from Nancy O’Neill, the Solidarity Movement of Alberta candidate.But let’s set this up first. How many times have and you and The Page heard someone say at election time, “I’m going to vote for (insert your candidate or party here). It’s the lesser of two evils.”Central Peace – Notley incumbent MLA Todd Loewen did not attend the forum because he was busy evacuating due to wildfires. The NDP candidate, Megan Ciurysek, heavily criticized the ruling UCP during the forum. It is understandable since the two parties are clearly the front-runners.Back to O’Neill. Her comment regarding voting for the lesser of two evils?“You are still voting for evil!”What’s the difference between the UCP and NDP in Alberta?About four years!Just wondering. Will the loser (Leader of NDP or UCP) in the May 29 provincial election resign?It will be another loss for NDP Leader Rachel Notley while the UCP will not take kindly to anyone losing a provincial election. You can rest be assured the search for a new leader for the UCP would begin immediately while the NDP might decide it is time for a change. The decision just might hinge on how sets are won by each party.Enough of politics!Take a bow, Royal Canadian Mint!It was announced May 17 that the mint’s bi-metallic $2 coin featuring a world-first black outer ring serving as a mourning band to honour Queen Elizabeth’s more than 70-year reign won Best New Circulating Coin or Coin Series.The award was recognized by the International Association of Currency Affairs 2023 Excellence in Currency Awards and officially presented at the 2023 Currency Conference in Mexico City.The mint says almost five million coins entered the national coin distribution system in December 2020. Have you seen one yet?Additional coins are being produced to meet the ongoing marketplace demand.The Page figures they might also add a black ring around the Edmonton Oilers logo!Looking back in the history pages of this publication, we note a story on this day in 1967 when several residents reported sightings of UFOs in the region.Growing up, The Page noted there were a lot more UFO sightings after wild parties held by his brothers. On one occasion, a friend swore he was a pink elephant. Name withheld.This is a little dated but in 2001 there were just over 126 million chickens in Canada.Wonder how many of them ended up in KFC buckets!The Page Googled how many chickens there are now. The search revealed there are just under 108 million chickens are raised for meat and 25 million egg layers for a total of 133 million cluckers. How about that!By the way, China had about 3.8 billion chickens in 2001!A reader wonders when the stinkweed at the old High Prairie Health Complex site will be cut.Good question!Hopefully, before it goes to seed.And here we are, in the Stanley Cup semi-final with no Canadian teams in sight. Last week, our two last hopes were eliminated with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers losing.Perhaps the Leafs and Oilers got some bad calls, perhaps they did not get many breaks, perhaps it was just bad luck.But the real reason the Stanley Cup has not returned to Canada since 1993 is that Canadian teams are just not good enough.Have a great week! Hope it rains! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email