The Page – May 18, 2022

Speaking of the miserable, snowy weather the morning of May 9, The Page went to start his truck and found the locks frozen solid!What? On May 9!Much to his chagrin, The Page started walking downtown but Tony Cifranic saw what was going on and offered him a ride to Shell Snack and Car Wash to buy some de-icer and back home. Thanks to Tony for doing his good deed so early in the day and saving some tread on The Page's shoes.The Page heard at McLennan and High Prairie town council meetings last week that High Prairie and District Children's Resource Council executive director Lindsay Davies is leaving the association to become the CAO at Driftpile First Nation.Davies started her job as executive director March 20, 2006 meaning she gave just over 16 years of service to the CRC. At the time she took over from Gwen Villebrun.We wish Davies well in her new endeavor.The CRC is advertising for a new executive director. She will be missed.It was an interesting meeting at McLennan May 11 to discuss the future of the H.W. Fish Arena. Many ideas were tossed about what could happen at the arena in the future.Near the end of the meeting, Pinto Rondeau spoke and brought up an obvious point. Nothing will happen unless people step forward as volunteers, he noted. Earlier in the meeting it was noted the vast majority of volunteers in McLennan suffer from a common affliction know as silver hair.Rondeau noted it was time for young people to get off their you-know-whats and volunteer, instead of spending so much time playing video games and/or time on the computer.Cannot argue with that!And if you think Rondeau was talking out of the wrong side of his hat, he speaks from experience. He was one of seven men recognized by the Town of McLennan as volunteers of the Northern Alberta Historical Railway Museum May 1. He knows what he is talking about.A few weeks ago the Page read a note on his Facebook page from his nephew's wife. It showed a horse with a saddle with a note underneath that said, "Next rider anticipated in October!"What a neat way to make such a glorious announcement!Which of the following is true?"Good thing comes to those who wait" or "Good things come to those who work their asses off and never give up!"Advice to politicians: at some point we need to quit asking who needs to pay more taxes [sound like the NDP and its penchant for taxing big business] and focus on where the hell all of our money is going!The old farmer was talking one day about post turtles. His friend, a doctor, asked what post turtles were."When you're driving down a country road and you come across a fence post with a turtle balanced on top, that's a post turtle."The doctor was confused so the farmer explained."You know he doesn't get up there by himself, he doesn't belong up there, he doesn't know what to do when he's up there, he's elevated beyond his ability to function, and you just wonder what kind of dumb ass put him up there to begin with."Best explanation of a politician and the electorate I've ever heard!A thought sent to the Page: Canada ships coal to China using ships that burn oil. China burns coal to generate power, uses that power to manufacture solar panels, sends the solar panels to Canada on ships burning more oil. In Canada, we install these panels and call it "emissions free" electricity.Creative accounting at its best!Have a great week! Enjoy spring!