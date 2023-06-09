The Page – June 7, 2023

It might have been one of the biggest games of hide-and-seek the South Peace region has ever seen.

This game of hide-and-seek, also know as the Alberta election May 29, saw nearly 1,500 less voters in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency compared to 2019 and over 1,000 less than in 2015. Wow! That is a startling number and indicates neither candidate captured the imagination of voters. Where did everybody go?

Not that UCP candidate Scott Sinclair cares, because he won by just under 2,500 votes over former NDP MLA Danielle Larivee. Most everyone was predicting a close race. What happened? The Page is baffled.

Perhaps the low voter turnout had something to do with the fact High Prairie had to choose between two Slave Lake candidates? Some view as a “pick your poison” election and simply chose to stay away from the poison ivy patch otherwise known as the polling station.

The Page wishes Sinclair the best of luck during his term and is confident the NDP and labor unions will do everything they can to help Sinclair and his pals run an effective government! Ha, ha!

The Page sees a walleye tournament scheduled for Spruce Point Park was cancelled.

The Larry Dahlgren Memorial Tournament was cancelled because there was not enough water depth at the park to make it safe.

We all know June as “Monsoon Season” in the South Peace. Let up hope history repeats itself and we get rain to fill up the late and – more importantly – fight the wildfire.

However, a Conservative tells me not to worry. Water levels are expected to rise with all the tears flowing from NDP supporters after the May 29 election.

Hey, the same occurred in 2015, right!

It seems our loving government will stop at nothing to warn people about the dangers of smoking.

Canada is set to become the first county in the world to make it mandatory to print health warnings on individual cigarettes. The announcement was made on May 31, which happened to be World No Tobacco Day. The Page bets you did not know that day existed! Bake the cake and get ready to celebrate!

Called Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labeling Regulations, it will be part of the federal government’s efforts to get people to quit smoking and further reduce the appeal of tobacco.

The Page thinks this is not necessarily a bad thing but weren’t all those horrific pictures on cigarette packages supposed to solve the problem?

And if the government is so concerned about stopping smoking, why not ban it? Oops, and give up all that revenue in taxes. Not going to happen!

If our loving governments are so concerned about good health, perhaps they should print warning labels on our tax notices!

Suggestion: “Open with caution! Contents inside may be stressful to your health!”

The Page hears that injuries from falls is on the rise recently and hospitals are overcrowded.

Apparently, people are fainting after opening their tax bills!

The Page was fascinated after speaking to a First Nations man last week.

He was speaking about the burning of St. Bernard Church at Grouard May 22 which has two men facing arson charges.

Many churches have set fire to in the last few years. We have all read the media reports. In some cases, the excuse given was that the church was a memory of the former residential school system that needed to be wiped of the face of Earth forever.

Let The Page make it clear there is no evidence disclosed so far for the incident at Grouard. The Page also discloses he is white and will never know how any Indigenous person feels about churches and the effects of the residential school system.

But this one man had an interesting perspective. I paraphrase his comment:

“Let it stand! The church is beautiful. It is a reminder of what we, as Indigenous people, have overcome.”

The Page shared this comment with a few other Indigenous people who feel the same way. What a refreshing way to look at the situation!

It reminds The Page, the building did not commit the crimes, the people inside them did!

A man walks into a bar and orders a shot of whiskey. After getting his drink he gulps it down, then looks in his wallet and orders another. He does this four times before the curious bartender approaches him.

“Sir, why do you keep looking in your wallet after finishing your drink?”

“I have a picture of my wife in my wallet,” says the man.” When she starts to look good, I go home!

Despite that last joke, have a great week!