The Page – June 26, 2024

If you’re driving by Beaverlodge, you might want to stop at the local store and buy a lottery ticket!

Back on Jan. 16, Brian Hoover won $70 million in the Lotto Max draw. Then on May 21, Leona Roberts took home a cool $100,000 on the EXTRA draw. Both are Beaverlodge residents!

What’s the old saying: good things come in threes? That cannot be entirely true or The Page would have been a part of triplets!

Anyways, if you’re in Beaverlodge, buy a ticket and good luck!

For the record, Hoover bought his ticket at ACE Hardware, Roberts at Circle K.

The Page has been told he is as happy as a mosquito at a blood bank!

Follow this. . .

As reported in this newspaper last week, High Prairie town council violated the 2012 Harold Johnsrude Report Recommendation 43 after agreeing to not provide written reports at meetings in 2018.

What is interesting is Mayor Brian Panasiuk encouraged written reports and Councillor Donna Deynaka opposed amending a bylaw allowing verbal reports. Both statements were made at a July 24, 2018 meeting. Clearly, both favoured written reports.

Obviously, no one checked the Harold Johnsrude Report to realize this was not supposed to happen. Really, when Municipal Affairs recommends an action, councils usually jump and say, “Yes, sir, how high?”

So, where are the written reports the last six years? Councillor Judy Stenhouse was also on council at the time, we note.

The matter then snowballed to the current council probably not being aware of the Johnsrude Report and following the rest of the herd. Given the opportunity to respond, councillors John Dunn, Sacha Martens and Therese Yacyshyn did not offer any excuse as a defence.

Councillor Waikle knows about the Johnsrude Report and should have made himself aware of Recommendation 43 to provide written reports at meetings.

The bottom line is the entire council is in violation of the Johnsrude Report Recommendation 43.

What is even more baffling is council’s intentional acts to not provide written reports while saying they are attempting to be open and transparent to the public.

But wait! Alberta Municipal Affairs weighed in on the matter after publication last week. Seems written reports are only a “suggestion” and not a “directive” as recommendation suggests. We already knew that! So, to the letter of the law, council was not required to submit written reports but only encouraged to do so. Councl never said this back in 2018, however. Written reports sure seemed like a good idea but no one bothered.

The question is, why the heck did Johnsrude even include Recommendation 43 in the report? Easy answer. The intention was still for council to provide written reports, no matter how some bureaucrat wants to slice and dice it.

No doubt council will sell the idea they were not ordered to submit written reports. Try to sell that to the public, given Panasiuk’s and Deynaka’s earlier comments.

If you want to see how written reports should be filed by council, check out the Northern Sunrise County council agenda. Pages and pages of written reports and all included in agenda packages each month for the public to see.

Northern Sunrise has set the gold standard.

Think money does not talk and influence policy?

London Economic International LLC submitted its study to the Government of Alberta Feb. 7, 2024. The report included an inquiry into the ongoing economic, orderly and efficient development of electricity generation is Alberta.

Of note, the local angle is the development of wind farms which interests the Smoky River Wind Concerns Group and the proposed local project north of Falher. The Page quotes a statement on page 5:

“LEI finds that additional renewables exacerbate (make a situation worse) Alberta’s electricity reliability problems around supply adequacy because they result in lower pool prices, which deteriorates the earnings of and dampens investment signals for other supply resources under the current market design.”

And, “Average pool prices will increase sharply in the late 2030s: pool price trends are driven by carbon policies and the costs of reliability events.”

So, what does that mean?

Existing companies do not want development so they can keep prices high.

Wind farms are not a good idea because they are tied to lower prices (screw the consumer!) but less investment.

Carbon policies like Justin Trudeau’s are diving energy prices higher.

Don’t look for cheaper electricity prices any time soon!

What does your boss and a slinky have in common?

It’s fun to watch them both tumble down the stairs!

Last week was the first day of summer!

Lots of sunshine! Barbecues! Lazy days at the cottage! Sumer holidays!

And the annual gasoline price hike!

Sorry to ruin your good mood!

Try to attend Canada Day at Joussard July 1.

The popular Bicycle Parade is at 2:30 p.m. just after the opening ceremonies. Supper at 5:30 p.m. music at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 11 p.m.!

Have a great week