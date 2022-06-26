The Page – June 22, 2022 June 26, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Newspaper headlines are supposed to be short, sweet and punchy. Right?If you are interested in this week’s editorial on “Good faith” you might want to read the original Saskatchewan judge decision mentioned in the content.If searching for the story, its headline says “Saskatchewan judge says Rural Municipality can decide itself if it violated its own ethics over complaint.”Whew! What a mouthful! Not exactly short and sweet, for sure!The story is also on theregional.com. We have mentioned this before, but The Regional has news stories of general interest from across Western Canada and the Territories. Sometimes from Ontario. Lots of stories and ideas what is happening in small communities everywhere posted each weekday. Work of local governments. Schools. Clubs. Events and news.Last week had a story on Fort St. John, B.C. citizens looking at building a new swimming pool and recreation centre to replace their “aging” 25-year-old pool. Price tag? $60 to 100 million! If that was in Peace River, that could be about $10,000 per person for everybody in the region. Yoiks!More recently, cost of a similar project in Prince Albert went to $113 million.In other news, CBC last week says Western Canada is in for a wet, cold winter coming later this year. This is supposed to be what they call a “triple dip” of La Nina. La Nina is the opposite of El Nino.We aren’t in the weather business, so maybe that’s why the story didn’t make a lot of sense to us. Heck, there wasn’t even mention of the South Pacific Oscillation. But according to weather experts, the past two winters have been a “double dip.” Now we get a third, so it’s a “triple dip.”So it’s supposed to be like last winter, but worse. The same. But worse. Did we say the story didn’t make total sense?Along with the “triple dip” this is supposed to be the third such happening since 1950. The last one about 12 years ago saw Edmonton get 160 centimetres of snow. Usual snowfall for Edmonton is 85 cm.Meanwhile, other weather story predictions for the weekend just past were varied. And changed every day as that weekend came closer. Rain. Sun. Clouds and showers.Weekends like this we fall back on the old saying. “It wouldn’t be a walleye tournament, or the North Country Fair without rain.”Add to that, it wouldn’t be June monsoon season without rain.We are happy to report that Alberta is a much-loved province. Maybe not so much by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his gang of Alberta oil and gas haters. But certainly by Albertans themselves, and people who want to move here. Once again, more people are moving to Alberta than are moving out, as was the case when oil price was scraping the bottom of the barrel, so to speak.According to a recent survey released by Statistics Canada, more people than not are happy and satisfied with life in Alberta.The province with the most satisfied people is Newfoundland. Must be the music there. Or perhaps it’s a dollar earned in the oilpatch in Alberta by a Newfie goes further when they take it back home.Least satisfied province? British Columbia.The Statscan data points to six factors that contribute to individual quality of life, half of which are directly about social connection: life satisfaction, sense of meaning and purpose, future outlook, loneliness, having someone to count on, and belonging to the local community.More people in Newfoundland said they felt their actions had meaning and purpose [66.1 per cent] than any other province. Just under 55 per cent in B.C. felt their actions were meaningful. So B.C. life isn’t all that bad. In fact, the statistics aren’t all that bad between provinces. Overall, Canadians everywhere are mostly satisfied with their lives. Alberta was near the top of the pack.Ontario took the title of the loneliest province, with 15 per cent of people saying they always or often felt lonely. 59 per cent in Newfoundland said they rarely or never felt lonely. Price Edward Island and Saskatchewan had the highest percentage of people who said they felt a strong sense of belonging with the local community, both at 54 per cent.There is really good news, despite the growth of big cities. Across Canada, more people living in rural areas rate their sense of purpose [65 per cent] and life satisfaction [57.6 per cent] as high compared with people living in cities [57.5 per cent and 50.6 per cent, respectively]. People in rural areas also felt less lonely, and generally felt a very strong sense of belonging to their local community.“Working together and building better lives happens automatically in smaller communities. It takes more working on in the [city] environments,” says one researcher.Seeing the same people often, sometimes everyday, happens in rural settings. It is a big key to building trust and friendship the researcher says.We got that. Clubs, coffee shops, arena, swim pool, post office and more. Community builders all.Canada Day is nine days away!And time to appreciate what a great country we live in!New moon June 28!Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email