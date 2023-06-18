The Page – June 14, 2023

It is track meet season at many schools in the Peace region!

The Page has attended many of them over the years but finds it odd his three best events are no longer part of track meets. The Page excelled at the standing still jump, low jump and 50-metre saunter!

Did you celebrate June 7? You should have! It was World Food Safety Day!

The Page did his part. Instead of some home cooking, he went to one of High Prairie’s finer restaurants to make sure the food he was eating was safe!

“Never can be too safe,” is The Page’s motto!

Tip when choosing a restaurant from The Page: Never eat at a restaurant where you see a fly on the window sill munching on a Rolaids!

June 2, Northern Lakes College celebrated its graduation. Please see page 14 for coverage.

Of note, 727 graduates comprised the Class of 2023. It is the largest graduating class in NLC’s history!

In 2022, there were 665 graduates; in 2019 it was 657. The 2020 and 2021 years were combined, due to COVID, and came to 1,337.

To compare, the 2007 class was comprised of “only” 328 students.

Amazing how much NLC has grown!

A curious child asks her father about the birds and the bees.

“How were people born?” she asked her father.

“You see,” says dear old dad. “Adam and Eve made babies, then their babies became adults and made more babies, and so on, and here we are today!”

The child was not convinced so she went to her mother with the same question.

“We were monkeys, then we evolved to become humans like we are now,” she said.

The child ran back to her father.

“You lied!” said the little girl.

“No,” said dad. “Your mother was talking about her side of the family!”

“Are bugs good to eat?” a little boy asks his father during dinner.

“Don’t be so disgusting,” he replies. “Just be quiet and finish your supper.”

After supper his father answers.

“Of course not,” he tells his son. Who would you ask such a silly question?”

“Well,” says the boy. “There was a bug in your soup but it is gone, now!”

The Page got a chuckle after reading a letter from Tyler Warman in the June 7 Slave Lake Lakeside Leader.

He writes, “Maybe the biggest reason we can’t make any headway in Ottawa is we spend too much time fighting ourselves. Economy has to be a fundamental priority of any government and we have to live within our means. As a business person I appreciate that the UCP understands this. However, as an Albertan and a father our education system and our healthcare systems need more help than they are getting.”

Warman, of course, is the former mayor of Slave Lake.

Sounds like Warman is running for office the way he praised both the UCP and NDP!

The Page reminds readers that obituaries are not submitted for many people who pass away. The last few weeks, the High Prairie area has lost a few people. In alphabetical order, John Cifranic, Donald Cox, Mike Kalita and Ted Vuong.

Cifranic, born Jan. 29, 1927 and passed away April 9, 2023 at the age of 96 years, was a long-time farmer in the High Prairie area.

Cox, born July 7, 1950 and passed away May 21, 2023, at the age of 72 years, was owner of Bim’s Car Wash in High Prairie.

Kalita, born Aug. 16, 1934 and passed away May 18, 2023 at the age of 88 years, was a long-time farmer south of High Prairie.

Vuong, born June 5, 1961 and passed away May 26, 2023 at the age of 61 years, was owner of the Northern Lites Motor Inn and Orion Restaurant in High Prairie. After a terrible medical misfortune years ago, his wife, Pearl, ran the business.

The Page and South Peace News extends condolences to all the families and friends of the recently passed. They will all be missed.