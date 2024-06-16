The Page – June 12, 2024

There it is! In black and white!

Page 9, April 24, 2024 South Peace News. “Edmonton to defeat Florida in six games. The Stanley Cup comes back to Canada!”

Many people did predict this final so it is not like The Page stumbled into a pit of brilliance. Keep in mind a broken clock is right twice a day!

But The Page wants to take credit when he is right!

The Oilers have not won the Cup yet but they are still alive and kicking. You always have a chance with the best player in the world. Hard to believe the organization was so pathetic it took them nine years to get to the final with Connor McDavid. But Oilers’ fans will tell you that is in the past.

Go, Oilers go!

Man, did you hear all that honking in High Prairie last Monday night?

It wasn’t some drunken yahoos disturbing residents for no reason. It was Oilers’ fans celebrating!

Can you imagine what they will do if they win the Stanley Cup?

Staying on the topic of sports, do you know why the guy from (insert a city town you hate here) decided to not play baseball?

He couldn’t find a second glove for the other hand!

And still on the topic of sports! The High Prairie Regals were denied entry back into the NPHL at a meeting at Fairview June 2.

On a side note, the story was entered on this newspaper’s website southpeacenews.com Sunday around 5 p.m. and less than 24 hours later it shot up to third most-read story in the last 14 days.

It proves the High Prairie fan base wants senior hockey.

Now, how about some of these people stepping forward and helping to organize a club?

On another NPHL note our editor, Chris Clegg, was appointed statistician for the 33rd straight time. Uncontested!

No one has stepped forward to try to do a better job!

Does that him a bit crazy or does he just do that good a job?

The Falher Honey Festival and Driftpile Powwow are both this weekend from Friday to Sunday.

The Page likes attending powwows but only for about an hour or so. The noise gets to him at his ripe old age. But the drumming is spectacular and sure gets the heart beating! The regalia is eye-popping and the vendors and food unmatched.

Plan to attend if you can.

The Page will be attending his first Honey Festival this year. The Page is amazed at the “Bee Beard” contest each year. The Page wants no part of entering that contest! Bees and him mix like oil and water.

Leave that contest to the experts!

Again, plan to attend if you can.

It was 2 a.m. when a husband and wife were sleeping and the phone rang. The husband answers.

“Hello!” he says and pauses.

“How in the world would I know? What am I, the weather man?” and slams the phone down.

“Who was that dear?” asks the wife.

“I don’t know,” says the husband. “Some idiot wanting to know if the coast was clear tonight!”

You know you are having a bad day if you go to a funeral, then afterwards you go to a Chinese restaurant and your fortune cookie says, “You will soon be reunited with a loved one!

A Grade 1 teacher asks her student, “If I have three bottles in one hand and two in the other, what do I have?”

“A drinking problem,” replies the boy.

A woman was in the hospital for surgery after a heart attract. She has a vision of God by her bedside.

“Will I die?” she asks God.

“No! You have 30 more years to live!” He says.

The woman decides to make the best of it. She gets breast implants, liposuction, a tummy tuck, a hair transplant and collagen injections in her lips! After surgery, she looks fantastic! A true 10!

She is discharged and walks across the street and is hit by an ambulance and killed. Up in heaven, she meets God.

“You said I had 30 more years to live!” she tells God.

“I did,” says God.

“So what happened?” she asks.

God says, “I didn’t recognize you!”

Have a great week!