The Page – July 27, 2022 July 28, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Page is one smart fellow!Or is he?Last week, he asked his buddy to give him $500. This week, The Page gave his friend back $300 and proceeded to tell him what a great guy he was!“Whoa! Not so fast!” The Page’s friend said.“Isn’t this my money that I gave you last week? How can you tell me what a great guy you are when it’s my money?”This little story came to mind when The Page received his climate action incentive payment last week. Here is our ever-loving federal government taking our money, giving it back, and telling us what great guys they are!What a load of manure!The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo rolls into High Prairie next week, Aug. 2-3. Yee haw!There has been disappointment from a few people that there are no fireworks. Raffles held in years past are not being held this year. Insurance was such a problem even mutton bustin’ has bit the dust!The Page prefers to look at the positive. This is a world class event, attracting world class performers. West Coast provides a midway that is one of the best. Our parade is outstanding for a community our size.For anyone wanting to complain, step up and volunteer, or support local business so they have more profits to sponsor. We hear fireworks cost $10,000 to $15,00 alone! Could be even more!The High Prairie Elks put on an awesome show. We should all thank them for that and be proud of what we have!Never argue with left-handed people.They’re not right!“We all love animals. Why do we call some ‘pets’ and others ‘dinner’?” – k.d. lang.“Cow” the economy works!Socialism: You have two cows. You give one to your neighbour.Communism: You have two cows. The State takes both and gives you some milk.Fascism: You have two cows. The States takes both and sells you some milk.Nazism: You have two cows. The State takes both and shoots you.Bureaucracy: You have two cows. The State takes both, shoots one, milks the other, then throws the milk away.Capitalism: You have two cows. You sell one and buy a bull. Your herd multiplies, and the economy grows. You sell them and retire on the income.The wit of Dorothy Parker: “Money cannot buy health, but I’d settle for a diamond-studded wheelchair.”Speaking of money, Spike Milligan says, “All I ask is the chance to prove that money can’t make me happy.”Did you read that CCN report on airports?Toronto Pearson International Airport had more than half its scheduled flights [just over 52 per cent] between May 26 and July 19 delayed. And you thought going to the doctor’s office was bad!Fact is, people are angry because they are in a hurry to leave Toronto!And, 6.5 per cent of its flights were cancelled!As a result, Air Canada has cut its summer schedule to reduce flight disruptions and Transport Canada is working with the airline industry to reduce wait times.Ranking in the Top 10 are European cities Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam and London, which recently stopped selling tickets for outbound traffic this summer.The Page thinks this is pretty poor service but thankful two airports not listed are Edmonton and Calgary. He also thinks he’ll just stay home this summer!Have a great week! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email