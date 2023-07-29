The Page – July 26, 2023

The Page received an email the other day warning him of the early signs of dementia.

Stupid email! Can’t find the darn thing!

It is rodeo time in High Prairie Aug. 1-2! Yee haw!

Now retired pony chariot racer Rod Berg, of High Prairie, loves rodeo. He was a pretty darn good racer in his heyday. And how much did he love his horses? The Page did an extensive investigation and discovered Berg loves horses so much he once had a dream where he saw Lady Godiva riding through town. The next all he could talk about was the horse!

Please see coverage of the rodeo and its events beginning on page 11.

The Page notes that popular rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk is back in High Prairie this year.

By the way, what is the difference between Ricky Ticky and a politician?

Ricky tries to avoid the bull!

A few years ago, a cowboy and his daughter are coming up to the High Prairie Elks Stampede in a pickup truck when they are stopped by a bandit near Westlock. All they have on them are a few suitcases and $10,000 in cash.

“Hand over those suitcases!” demands the bandit and points a gun at them.

After a quick search, he leaves.

“Dang it,” says the cowboy. “What do we do now?”

“Don’t worry, papa!” says his daughter. “When I saw the bandit I put all the money in my mouth. Here it is!”

“Dang it,” said the cowboy. “If I would have known that, I would have brought along your mother and saved the truck!”

Does anyone know the reason country singer Dolly Parton had such small feet?

Nothing grows in the shade!

The Page promises Ricky’s jokes will be better! Attend the rodeo and find out for yourself!

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been busy writing various cabinet ministers something she likes to call mandate letters.

This is a fancy term for telling the ministers to do their job.

In the old days, there was no need to hire people to write these news releases. Politicians were more dedicated to getting the job done. They met with the minsters and laid out the plan. Today, we have news releases stating nothing but the obvious. What a waste of time!

Odd thing about these news releases. Premier Smith never tells us how much it’s costing to produce this heap of trash!

Oh, well! At least we don’t have to pay for stamps!

Ha! The Page found that email about the early signs of dementia and wrote himself a note so he would remember where to find it!

Now I can’t find the darn note!

Oh, those poor Edmonton Elks fans! Twenty straight losses at home and counting.

But here’s some solace!

The Page dug into the NPHL records and discovered that the record for most consecutive home losses is 23 by the Valleyview Jets. So, the Elks have a way to go yet!

The Jets won a home game Feb. 2, 2012 when they edged the High Prairie Regals 7-6 in their final home game that season. In 2012-13, the Jets lost 12 straight. After taking 2013-14 to 2015-16 off, the Jets lost 11 straight in 2016-17 to run the mark to 23. The Jets left the NPHL from 2017-18 to 2012 (including the two COVID years) and returned in the 2022-23 season. Oct 29, 2022 the Jets put a stop to the streak by winning their first home game 4-3 over the Manning Comets.

That was a whopping 3,921 days between home ice wins!

Cheer up, Elks fans!

The Page has really, really outsmarted himself! To remember that email about the early signs of dementia, he told a friend who would not forget. Brilliant!

Now I can’t remember who I told it to!

Have a great week!