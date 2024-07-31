The Page – July 24, 2024

Yee haw!

High Prairie’s biggest party is ready to roll next week when the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo rolls into town!

The best cowboys and cowgirls in the world will be here! A big parade! Midway rides! Just a great time for everyone!

Hats off to the Royal Purple Elks and the community for supporting this big bustout!

The rodeo pancake breakfast returns this year after many years. The free breakfast occurs Monday, July 29 at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre starting at 9 a.m.

Years ago, St. Mark’s Anglican Church hosted the breakfast on the first day of the rodeo. Lack of volunteers prompted them to pull away years ago. It was sad to see it go.

But why Monday? Centre staff say they have to prepare their float for the parade at 11 a.m. Tuesday and need time to prepare and serve the breakfast Monday. Besides, the breakfast will kick off three days of rodeo fun and activities.

The Page figures who cares about the reasons. It’s a free breakfast! He will be there!

Thanks to the centre for chipping in to rodeo festivities!

No local entries for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest this year but no matter. Good luck to the gals entered.

The Page was going to enter but there were many, many drawbacks. Wrong sex. Kind of ugly. Too old. Can’t ride a horse.

And not in that order, trust us!

It is July 24 already and we have bad news for students.

Summer is about half over! In about four weeks it is back to school!

The Page loves to spread good cheer to all!

What do you call a bear with no ears?

“B!”

High Prairie is in the midst of choosing its Citizen-of-the-Year.

Starting many years ago, council recognizes one citizen each year. Originally, 50 citizens were chosen, then as many as four added each year. Now it’s only one.

Council has struggled with the “perfect” way to choose their citizen. There is no perfect way, however. Some people think there are only about 10 who truly deserve to be on the Citizens Monument at all. Others favour adding four or six people each year. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t!

The Page wishes council the best of luck in its choice. It won’t make everyone happy, but it will be a deserving choice.

In the end, what’s wrong with giving someone a pat on the back and recognition for a job well done?

“How would you describe me?” a wife asks her hubby.

“ABCDEFGHIJK!” replies the hubby.

“What does that mean?” she says.

“Adorable, beautiful, cute, delightful, elegant, fashionable, gorgeous and hot!” he said.

“Thanks,” she says blushing. “But what about IJK?”

Husband: “I’m just kidding!”

In a committed relationship, how can you tell who is smarter: a man or a woman?

Easy! The married woman is always the smarter one!

In our editorial this week on page 6, we talk about fighting crime.

The Page reminds citizens to report all crime. Every crime is logged and included in statistics. Police use this information to argue for more police officers for the local detachment. The thinking is no crime, no officers.

So please, report each crime no matter how small. It doesn’t matter if you live in High Prairie, Peace River or Slave Lake. It is all very important to do so.

A man and his wife, accompanied by a friend, are in a store. The wife gets lost.

“What are you going to do?” asks the man’s friend.

“No worries,” he says, shrugging his shoulders. He walks down the aisle and begins talking to a pretty woman. The wife suddenly shows up.

“Works every time,” he tells his friend.

What is the most common injury a married man suffers from?

Biting his tongue!

Have a great week!