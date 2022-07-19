The Page – July 20, 2022 July 19, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 It’s always nice to know citizens and readers are willing to correct mistakes in our local newspaper.Often, it is just a phone call to the office. Sometimes it is an email or even a written letter. Once in a while someone drops to say “Hello” and mention the mistake. We do try to keep facts in mind. And when a mistake is made, we offer up a correction and apology. Which brings us to a couple of items.The first is what we understand to be what can almost be called a hobby of Town of High Prairie Councillor James Waikle. He likes using his pulpit and distinguished position in the High Prairie community to carry on what can only be called “bashing” of this newspaper.For what purpose?As the saying goes, “One does not build oneself up by running other people down.”We like to think there is a difference between constructive criticism, which media across the land engages in as part of their job and determined hate, which too often it seems American media takes to new levels when it comes to politics. We try to rise above that. If you don’t think so, tell us. Please!Again, constructive criticism is not quite the same as constant bashing, and seemingly with no purpose than to discredit a community business.If this newspaper makes a mistake, well, let’s get on with fixing it and move forward. Otherwise, ask the perpetrator of hate what is behind the reason for the statements. A mistake was made? What did you do to fix it? Are you being objective? Do you deserve the criticism?We all make mistakes. Some try to fix them. Some never admit it.The Page felt compelled for the above comment after reading about an idea proposed by the Town of The Blue Mountains [catchy name, eh!] in Ontario.There, the council was asked by the mayor to consider some kind of policy by which “misinformation” presented by the public, in writing or publicly at a meeting, be corrected.According to a news report, the Town does not correct or follow-up on information from the public which is “not factual.” The mayor mentioned a situation in a neighbouring jurisdiction where such information became part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit. Some councillors questioned having such a policy, saying it might discourage dialogue and commentary from the public, that such is an “essential part of democracy.” The councillor said having a part of the meeting open to presentations from residents be protected was critical.The Page isn’t sure what that means. There are already laws about many types of misinformation and telling lies.Town staff were asked to look into the subject for later consideration.Another phone scam!The phone rings! Call display shows a local number. You answer the phone. A recorded message says, “This is VISA Security” and goes on to say you have two suspicious charges on your credit card. One is for about $400 to eBay. The other is over $1,000 for an international gift card.Usually, if the numbers you push are followed through fast enough, you will be asked for a card number, the security number on the card, and enough details so the charges can be reversed.The Page got such a call last week. We called the security number on the back of our card. Almost impossible to read. Had to get a magnifying glass! After a 45-minute runaround, we got a real person. A few minutes and the person read back, pretty well word-for-word, what the original message was. Yup! That’s the scam!So we keeping an eye on our charges to all our cards. Meanwhile, we have to ask, why the heck are telephone companies not doing something about this? The person at VISA said, “It’s so hard!”Well, we think it’s a lot harder when a phone company is making money from it. Somebody has to get billed for those crooked calls. Or is it just all “free” service to the crooks, and we, the suckers, are the ones paying Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email