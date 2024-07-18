The Page – July 17, 2024

In the June 26 edition, we incorrectly reported the police dog killed three years ago was Jaco. In fact, it was Jago.

Yes, the “C” and the “G” are close on the keyboard but an error is an error and rightly pointed out!

We apologize.

Meanwhile, a report on the matter by the Alberta Serious Incident Response team is still not concluded.

Why the delay?

Big Lakes County erected a historical marker at Police Point near Grouard. Looks good but there is an error on it. It cites the railway bypassed Grouard in 1915; in fact, it was 1914.

Need proof? The first train arrived in High Prairie Dec. 28, 1914. The Page is not geographically challenged and knows High Prairie is located west past Grouard.

The Page hopes this is corrected.

Like the matter above, the “4” and the “5” are pretty close on the keyboard but an error is an error.

In our sister newspaper last week, on its Page ramblings, the Slave Lake Lakeside Leader wrote about a possible name change for Great Slave Lake.

It might or might not be happening, but it is being proposed. Apparently, for the last two years, says a CBC story. The story says the Northwest Territories government reached out to Indigenous governments in 2022 but not much has occurred since.

The argument is the name “Slave” gives a negative connotation.

If this happens, could it trigger a name change of Lesser Slave Lake, and even Slave Lake?

Slave Lake was first called Sawridge. A proposed name change to Melbourne was proposed but they eventually settled on Slave Lake.

What would you rename Lesser Slave Lake?

The Page was too lazy to look it up but he had a suggestion to High Prairie town council about 20 years ago.

Each year, council sponsors the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. As part of the sponsorship package, council is given tickets. The Page suggested the tickets go into a draw for taxpayers who had paid their current tax bill and or were in good standing through a payment plan. A small thank you to the taxpayers, was the thinking.

Council had every silly excuse in the book and chose other avenues. Giving it to buddies was at the top of the list.

Until this year!

Councillor Judy Stenhouse suggested the idea (with a hint from the Page) and council agreed!

Good luck to all the taxpayers who have paid their bill. You just might win a free pass to the rodeo!

How would you like a cool drink or an ice cream treat on a hot day?

Who wouldn’t?

Town of McLennan Councillor Sue Delaurier informed council at its July 8 meeting that several residents have brought treats to the workers completing work on the highway through town. (See page 7 for the Thumbs Up!)

Years ago, during one cold November day when it was about -30C with a stiff wind, Town of High Prairie workers Romeo Gervais and Aubrey Cooper were hanging Christmas lights. A High Prairie citizen dropped off some money at the town office and bought them lunch as a thank you for working on such a miserable day.

Gervais still talks about that act of kindness.

The point to all this? The workers at McLennan (many of them Newfoundlanders, we hear!) will no doubt carry a positive message back home about the kind people at McLennan.

Well, done, citizens!

What is the world coming to? This interesting item from the M.D. of Peace meeting in Berwyn June 25.

Council scrapped a policy that previously allowed public access to the Berwyn, Brownvale, and Grimshaw gravel pits for berry picking and hiking. The decision was made for safety and liability reasons, and as a result, public use of these gravel pits is now prohibited.

OMG!

The Page realizes administration’s job is to look after the municipality and that includes all risk of liability. We get that.

But to ban berry picking at a gravel pit! Sheesh!

It’s about as silly as fencing off a popular sledding hill in High Prairie because of the danger. High Prairie School Division did that a few years ago.

Sanity has left the building!

Pretty soon you will need a permit to go outside! The sun, moon or stars could fall on you!

Did you know frogs wear open-toad slippers?

How do guys know when they are getting old?

When the wife says, “Let’s go upstairs and make love!” and you reply, “Honey, I can’t do both!”

If someone drinks eight Cokes do they burp 7-Up?

Have a great week!