The Page – July 12, 2023

“Women like a man who says very little. They think he is listening.”

“‘It’s Friday, thank God’ – people who say this will end up saying, ‘It’s death, thank God.’ If working and learning are things you simply want to get through, then so is living.” – Richard Needham

So-called “disinformation” is a new name for an old tactic people use to convince other people to change their thinking on a certain subject. We used to call them lies, but in this politically correct world that is not polite. Disinformation is especially true in the frothy world of American politics.

A couple of prime examples in the news are the American FBI and CIA top brass working to muzzle the press and social media over COVID reports and also the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Anti-vaccine stories, mask stories, and laptop stories were all suppressed or, in Hunter’s case, called Russian disinformation. All in favour of promoting liberal agendas as opposed to conservative thinking.

As it happens, media tends to be liberal anyway. In Canada, that translates to the Toronto area, southern British Columbia, Quebec and most of the Maritimes voting Liberal. Is it just a coincidence all of these areas either benefit a great deal from Ottawa money or provincial money, all to “help” people stay at home. Reasons such as stubbed toes or grandma’s best friend’s cat died so we have to travel six hours to console her father every often as reasons to not show up for work.

In the States, Liberal nanny-to-grave social supports come in the form of Democrat idea. Forgiveness of billions of dollars of student loans, open borders, free drugs, allowing homeless camps and the move to give blacks billions, if not trillions of dollars, for ‘reparations’ are just a few of the examples.

It does all seem like some giant ‘follow the money’ gimmicky scheme in both countries.

Following from the above and this week’s editorial, we have in last week’s news the opinion of High Prairie doctor Robin Laughlin.

Quoting from a CBC news report, Laughlin says, “I believe the idea of small hospitals is over.”

Which sort of begs the question, what is a ‘small hospital?’

One that doesn’t have staff? One that is small in size? One that doesn’t have enough patients going through the doors?

All of which, even for ‘big’ hospitals that have closed rooms, might apply to any of our hospitals from Grimshaw and Peace River to Fairview, Manning, Valleyview, McLennan and High Prairie if our government decides to tighten the money tap.

So, will we know if indeed the taps are going to be tightened, or even turned off?

The track record of governments everywhere is, probably not. In fact, if the shoddy treatment of Dr. Laughlin as he tried to run a clinic against Alberta Health Services wishes, plus the years long struggle to get doctors in rural areas is any indication, the answer is a loud “No!”

Transparency in government might be just as bad in Alberta as it is in Ottawa or Washington.

But will we ever really know if it is?

Seems to us the canola fields flowering are a week or two late this year.

But maybe that’s just our imagination. Anyway, great photo opportunities everywhere with those beautiful fields!

Well, that was a nice June! And there sure is some mud in our yard!

But truth be known, where the heck was all the rain we usually get? Not much of a “monsoon” season we usually see.

We are advised by weather experts we are now heading into El Nino weather patterns. Let’s see. El Nino. La Nina. Normal. Yup. Cloudy with a chance of meatballs as the movie goes.

We are told Canada Day events around our region were a mixed bag of packed, about average, not bad but not great attendance.

Part of this might be because of weather forecasts predicting weekend rains. Which of course, hardly happened. Which takes us right back to weather forecasts that are not very reliable these days. Apparently due to moving from La Nina to El Nino conditions out in the Pacific Ocean.

As they say, if you don’t like the weather, stick around for a couple of hours. It will change.

A Canyon Creek man was surprised to see his water bill jump from its usual $200-260 for the month of May to $5,700. That’s the cost for 400 cubic metres of water – about 8,800 gallons we are told.

The man says he has about three acres of lawn. Since 2011 when wildfires burned through his yard, he says he waters 24/7 in May to get the grass as green and as fast as he can.

Part of the issue is new M.D. of Lesser Slave River water rates. The new rates have rate increases with rate bumps as consumption passes certain levels.

Council says they are not even at cost recovery for treated water. Plus, at least one person was using county water for cattle, among other abuses. Council decided to go behind doors to talk about the issue, with one councillor saying to the man, “We’ll get back to you.”

Have a great week!