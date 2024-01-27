The Page – January 24, 2024

For those curious, the quote used as the title for this week’s Opinion editorial, is the slogan of the Washington Post newspaper. It was first used in 2017. But the Post did not create that slogan.

A history of the quote on Wikipedia goes back to Bob Woodward, investigating reporter who covered the Watergate scandal back in the 1970s. Woodward first used the quote in an item he wrote in 2007. The item was about, what else? – government secrecy! Woodward says he got the phrase from a court judge’s ruling before that.

Asked how he feels getting up in the morning at the age of 88, economist Ludwig Von Mises replied, “Amazed.”

“If the human brain were so simple we could understand it, we would be so simple we could not.” – Physicist Emerson Pugh

Super Bowl LVIII comes on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Right now, teams are going through playoff rounds that started two weekends ago with Wild Card rounds. We will know which two teams will meet for the championship at the end of playoffs on Jan. 28.

Resale tickets for the finale of the 2023-24 NFL season in Las Vegas are going for between Canadian $8,000 to $71,500, depending on good seats and where you are buying them.

And probably going up as we get closer to Super Bowl Sunday.

Interestingly, if you are a ‘Swiftie,’ a Taylor Swift fan, you can usually catch her on the tube when the Kansas City Chiefs football team is playing.

Swift is girlfriend of Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Chiefs and is a top player on that team. TV cameras usually catch Swift in a skybox cheering on Kelce at least a couple times when Kelce makes a play.

Or, they just want to put Swift on the air!

A few years ago, your columnist was snapping photos of abandoned shopping carts around local communities. There were quite a few of them. Carts, that is.

The plan was to put together a fun photo spread called “The Life of a Shopping Cart.” It was mostly a matter of time to get enough photos, so it never quite came to pass.

Interestingly, a few weeks ago, CBC did a sort of “documentary expose” on shopping carts in Edmonton Jan. 2.

Of course, the National Post newspaper humorously jumped on the story immediately, quoting the CBC reporter who said, “Every year, thousands of carts stray from the store parking lots where they belong and come to rest in streets, alleys, city parks or deep into the wilds of the river valley.”

Shopping carts are wandering off on their own? Looking for adventure perhaps?

Well, as the Post says, in the 24th paragraph of the CBC story, the CBC reporter finally says that wayward carts are actually being stolen from stores. Mostly for the purposes of taking the shopping home. But then most end up in the hands of homeless who find them quite handy for hauling their possessions around.

Our own story? We think we will stick with just plain ol’ photos. For one of these days coming.

If you see any of those wandering carts, snap a photo and send it to southpeacenews.com. Where you found it, of course. Mention if you would like a photo credit.

Maybe this time around we will have enough photos to run a spread.

Leonard Sahlin of Salt Prairie north of High Prairie needs help.

Leonard is president of the group that looks after the historic Grouard – Peace River Trail, which actually is part of a bigger trail system. His group’s portion runs from Peace River to Narrows Creek at Kinuso, with a big part along the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake.

The part from Grouard to Narrows Creek mostly involves clearing fallen trees and brush along the trail. Plus, they still need permission to build a couple of bridges along that same portion of the trail.

Then, of course, there is the trail route from Grouard to Peace River. Lots of muskeg and beaver dams to be overcome. Eastward to Slave Lake and past, the trail hooks up eventually to the Athabasca Trail which goes to Edmonton. Westward, there is the Edson Trail, from Edson to Sturgeon Lake which then splits. One leg goes to Grande Prairie and another leg joins the Grouard – Peace Trail at Grouard.

History of the Grouard – Peace River Trail is in the late Will Marx’s book of the same name.

According to the Northern Sunrise website, the Trail is actually one of the oldest transportation corridors in North America. It is as much as 10,000 years old.

Just so you now, Peace Country phone books can be picked up at the High Prairie Post Office.

We are sad to report that a well-known and popular contributor to Letters to the Editor in this newspaper has passed away.

Eva Sartorius loved pointing out and criticizing the foibles of our editorial opinions. Plus, of course, the mis-steps of provincial and national politicians.

Readers enjoyed her comments as we here at the News enjoyed them also. We are sad she is gone. Thank you for your wonderful thoughts, Eva. May you Rest in Peace!

Also, well-know fiddle player Henry Roy, of Falher, recently passed away at the age of 87.

Many who listened to him will miss his music. At least the Good Lord has one more musician to entertain Him!