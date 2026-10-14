Smoky River amends long service policy

The M.D. of Smoky River has changed its Service Award Program requirements to align with federal requirements for long-service awards.

“During a review of Policy 505: Years of Service Award Program, administration identified that the current four-year service award intervals do not align with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) requirements for non-taxable long-service awards,” explains Reeve Paula Guindon.

“The Years of Service Award Program is the MD’s employee recognition program, which acknowledges staff for their dedication and the number of years they have been employed with the MD.”

The policy has now changed the service award recognition from four-year intervals to five-year intervals to align with CRA guidelines and ensure awards remain non-taxable.

The MD has also replaced the catalogue-based award system with a structured gift value based on years of service and they will now allow recipients to select a gift of their choice, up to the applicable award value, through approved vendors or other approved purchasing options at the discretion of the CAO.

“For each recognized year recipients receive an MD pin and may select a gift with value not exceeding the applicable award amount through the MD’s approved vendors,” says Guindon.

“The purpose of the awards is to recognize and celebrate the value, dedication, and hard work of our employees.”

At each five-year interval, an employee will receive an MD pin with a gift value of varying denominations. At five years the employee receives a $50 gift; to recognize each additional five years of employment, the employee will receive an additional $50 gift. (At 5 years $50, 10 years $100, 15 years $150, etc.)

“Recognizing and celebrating employees’ years of service is important,” says Guindon.

“Their ongoing dedication, commitment, and hard work have made valuable contributions to the MD and should be acknowledged and honored.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter