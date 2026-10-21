Peace River is gearing up for Halloween fun

Everyone is gearing up for the Spooky Season in Peace River and now homeowners can make it known they are part of the Treat Accessibility program.

The program shows trick-or-treaters they can reach the door without climbing stairs, that the walkway is smooth, stable and free of obstacles, that the pathway and entrance are well-lit, that children who cannot speak or say “trick-or-treat” are welcome, and that the property can accommodate mobility devices, strollers, and service animals.

In short, that the area is easy to access and safe!

“A girl and her family created the program after seeing some of her friends unable to participate in Halloween,” says Peace River Family and Community Support Services programmer Tamara Brunham.

“They partnered with Pet Valu and RE/MAX to bring the program to the whole country. We felt like it was an under-represented initiative that could use some local support.”

Brunham says the program encourages people to make their home easier to access for all on Halloween.

“If your home is or you plan to set up so you are accessible, you are encouraged to pick up a sign and put it on your front lawn,” says Brunham.

“If you pick up a sign from the designated spots: Town Hall, RE/MAX Northern Realty and Pet Valu, we ask that you leave your address and we will make a map for families looking for accessible homes.”

Brunham says FCSS and the Town of Peace River felt it was necessary to extend its treat accessibility, creating a Truck or Treat event at Baytex Energy Centre.

“We also decided to take it a step further and host a sensory-friendly Trunk or Treat event with no flashing lights, loud music or uneven ground,” explains Brunham.

“Last year, we had 300 kids check out our event. We are encouraging people who would like to participate in shelling out candy to sign up their trunk and join us for a couple hours. It’s an awesome event with lots of smiles.”

Brunham says Trunk or Treat will be held on Oct. 31 at Baytex Energy Centre parking lot from 4-6 p.m.

Anyone who wishes can register to bring their car to the parking lot to hand out candy to children at the location.

“It’s child-friendly, accessibility friendly, and great for new trick-or-treaters or those who need more assistance because it’s a flat service, not a lot of walking,” says Brunham.

“Cars are parked next to each other and you can go from one to the other with greater ease.”

Brunham says if you’d like to register your car to park in the Baytex Energy Centre parking lot to hand out candy, please phone (780) 624-3204.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter