Open schools this fall, say PRSD students, parents

Richard Froese

South Peace News

It appears a majority of students and parents in Peace River School Division [PRSD] want classes back in schools when students return school in September.



PRSD conducted a survey in June to help set direction to reopen the 2020-21 school year, says a news release.



A total of 662 students and 1,013 parents completed the online survey in early June.



Almost one half [49.2 per cent] of parents stated they are not at all comfortable with online learning in the future.



Results also show 37.9 per cent of parents are somewhat comfortable and 12.9 per cent are very comfortable.



On returning to classes in person, 57.4 per cent of students agree they would be very comfortable, 34 percent are somewhat comfortable, and 8.6 per ent are not at all comfortable.



The survey shows 57.4 per cent of parents are very comfortable, 34 per cent are somewhat comfortable and 8.6 are not at all comfortable.



Besides catching COVID-19, the biggest concern by students was not seeing and being with their friends [34.9 per cent].



For parents, the top three concerns are their children missing out on learning from teachers [34.6 per cent], the parent’s ability to juggle work and support their children’s learning [19.2 per cent] and their children’s mental health [14.9 per cent].



Full results are available on the school division website at www.prsd.ab.ca.



While the government of Alberta will provide school divisions with direction and the final decision regarding school re-entry, the responses from the survey provide PRSD with valuable information at the local level which is being taken into consideration as PRSD prepares its re-entry to school plan.