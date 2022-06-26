Northern Sunrise agrees to annual land acknowledgement

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County will be implementing a land acknowledgement before its meetings in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation.

But it will only occur once a year with wording to be determined.

Council agreed at its June 14 meeting to proceed with the acknowledgment. Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba stated as she did at a previous meeting that it should only occur once a year at the organizational meeting in October, not at each meeting.

Council agreed. Councillor Jason Javos said the acknowledgement “loses its meaning” and impact if repeated too many times.

A first motion by Councillor Gaylene Whitehead to read the acknowledgment at each meeting was defeated. A second motion to read at the organizational meeting passed.

Council was presented with three choices: