Northern Sunrise agrees to annual land acknowledgement

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Northern Sunrise County will be implementing a land acknowledgement before its meetings in the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation.
But it will only occur once a year with wording to be determined.
Council agreed at its June 14 meeting to proceed with the acknowledgment. Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba stated as she did at a previous meeting that it should only occur once a year at the organizational meeting in October, not at each meeting.
Council agreed. Councillor Jason Javos said the acknowledgement “loses its meaning” and impact if repeated too many times.
A first motion by Councillor Gaylene Whitehead to read the acknowledgment at each meeting was defeated. A second motion to read at the organizational meeting passed.
Council was presented with three choices:
- “Northern Sunrise County acknowledges that we are located on Treaty 8 territory, the ancestral and present-day home to many diverse First Nations, Metis, and Inuit people. We are grateful to work, live and learn on the traditional territory of the original caretakers of this land. We acknowledge the history of this land, and we are thankful for the opportunity to walk together in friendship, where we will encourage and promote positive change for present and future generations.”
- “I want to acknowledge that we are meeting on Treaty 8 territory, and we honour and acknowledge all of the First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples who have lived, traveled and gathered on these lands for thousands of years.”
- “I would like to acknowledge we are meeting today in Northern Sunrise County located within the ancestral and traditional territory of the Indigenous peoples of this area. This land has been and will continue to be home to the Cree, Dene, and other First Nations and of the Metis within the boundaries of Treaty 8. We also wish to acknowledge the traditional knowledge holders and Elders who are still with us today and those who have gone before us.”
Pure virtue signalling to a traditionally nomadic people.