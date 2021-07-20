MacEwan, Northland sign 5-year agreement

Left-right, Dr. Heather McRae, Dean of MacEwan’s School of Continuing Education, and Dr. Nancy Spencer Poitras, Supt. of Schools, Northland School Division, examine an agreement that will benefit both parties.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A new agreement allows Northland School Division students to take a university course in high school.



Northland announced June 23 that its students will be able to flash university identification cards while attending high school. It is part of a five-year agreement between Northland and MacEwan University that will give students access to the dual credit course INDG 100: Introduction to Indigenous Studies.



Northland students taking INDG 100 through remote delivery, will receive high school credit for Indigenous 30 and three university credits for INDG 100.



The cost of teacher time is covered by the school board and faculty time is funded by MacEwan, so the dual-credit course is offered to students at no cost.



The agreement is viewed a win-win by all. In a school division that covers 288,000 square km in some of the most remote parts of the province, getting a taste of university before graduating from high school is simply not possible for most students, says Northland Supt. Dr. Nancy Spencer Poitras.



“University can seem out of reach if you’ve never had the opportunity to see yourself there,” she says.



“We think that when students have the chance to be successful, not only earning high school credit but earning three university credits at the same time, that it will be a real confidence booster.”



She adds these types of programs will make a difference in Northland’s graduation rates.