Light Up the Park highlights Peace River’s Xmas celebrations

It’s time to put up festive lights and help create some Christmas magic, and Town of Peace River will do just that with its annual Light Up the Park on Nov. 27.

“Light Up the Park is an annual event that the Town of Peace River hosts to kick off the holiday festivities with the lighting up of Riverfront Park,” explains Peace River recreational coordinator Taylor Bak.

“We have fireworks, the lighting up of all the Christmas decorations, hot chocolate, hotdogs, and Christmas music.”

The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. at Riverfront Park, and Bak says people will not want to miss the fireworks that will be set off at 7:15 p.m.

“It is a free, family friendly event to start the holiday season,” she says. “Community events are a great way to meet people, showcase community pride, and celebrate.”

The free event is hosted by the Town with the aim to bring the community together to help kickstart the festive season. Bak says although it may be chilly outside, the event is only an hour, and well worth the little bit of chill to experience the fireworks.

“It is a collaborative event from the Town departments to make it a successful event year after year,” Bak explains.

“Along with the fireworks, lighting up of the park, hot chocolate and hotdogs, rumour has it that Mr. Santa Claus himself may be able to take a break from the Christmas mayhem to check out Light Up the Park.”

Bak says they urge everyone from around the Peace Region to join them at the park, hoping that this will help set the mood for the festive season.

“The lights will stay up until spring,” says Bak. “So, even if you’re not able to attend our celebration, you can enjoy the lights and photo props for months to come.”

She says even if you cannot make it for the Light Up the Park celebration, it’s still a great sight to see every other day.

Bak adds that Peace River’s Chamber of Commerce is hosting Moonlight Madness after Light Up the Park and hosting the Santa Claus Parade at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter