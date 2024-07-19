Lapp joins Northland School Division

Melanie Lapp

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northland School Division’s new Indigenous cultural land-based learning coach is excited to take on her new role.

Melanie Lapp was appointed by Northland July 4, cites a news release from the Division.

Lapp is originally from Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement and a proud Metis. Her journey has been influenced by her mother, Martha, who inspired her to pursue higher education.

Lapp completed the Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP) at the University of Alberta, and is currently focusing on her academic career.

“With a strong commitment to my community, I am eager to contribute as the Indigenous culture and land-based coach at Northland School Division,” says Lapp.

“This role aligns perfectly with my passion for giving back and my dedication to empowering Metis youth across the province.”

Northland Supt. Cal Johnson says the job was created in response to engagement with students, parents, guardians and community members.

“We heard that more support is needed to weave local language and culture into the curriculum,” he says.

“Melanie has the experience we are looking for and the ability to work with schools and communities around language and land-based learning,” he adds.

Lapp will be providing support to the director of First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education, Debbie Mineault.

Lapp also enjoys photography, sports, and cherishing moments with her children and grandchildren. She is dedicated to encouraging Metis youth to embrace self-confidence and pursue their ambitions with courage.