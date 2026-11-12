Inspiration – Making a decison for Christ

In my last column, because I have been asked, I explained why Lutherans do not believe “Making a decision for Christ” is scriptural. In this column, I would like to reply to some of the answers I have received once I explain why. In this column, I also do not want to give offence to anyone, but only to explain why we believe as we do.

A number of churches teach that man has been given a free will by God and is thus empowered to make this decision. The Bible agrees that in the Garden of Eden man had free will, but it teaches he lost it when he sinned. God said man would die if he ate the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. In dying this spiritual death, he lost free will.

In an unsaved state man is thereafter described: “The mind of sinful man is death, but the mind controlled by the Spirit is life and peace; the sinful mind is hostile to God. It does not submit to God’s law, nor can it do so. Those controlled by the sinful nature cannot please God.” (Romans 8: 6-8)

“As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins . . .” (Ephesians 2: 1)

“. . . Like the rest, we were by nature objects of wrath . . .” (Ephesians 2: 3)

“Remember that at that time you were separate from Christ, excluded from citizenship in Israel and foreigners to the covenants of the promise, without hope and without God in the world.” (Ephesians 3: 12)

This does not describe free will?

A verse I quoted last week indicates God has to first enable a person before they can come to Him.

“He (Jesus) went on to say, ‘This is why I told you that no one can come to Me unless the Father has enabled Him.’” (John 6: 65)

This also demonstrates man does not have free will. Those who teach the concept of “making a decision for Christ” often quote Revelation 3:20 to support their teaching.

“Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3: 20)

In Revelation 2 and 3 there are seven letters written to the even angels or messengers of seven churches in Asia. The fact that the messengers are to bring the message to churches would indicate what was written was written to those who were already Christians. The letters warn the churches of seven deadly sins. The letter to Laodicea contains the quote we just read. This church is warned of being lukewarm in their Christianity, of being neither hot nor cold.

In the verse just before the quote above is a call to repentance.

“Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest, and repent.” (Revelation 3: 19)

So those who are already Christians (loved by Christ) in Laodicea are called to repent of being lukewarm. If they hear this call to repent and do so Jesus will come in and eat them and they with Jesus.

There is no context of conversion to Christianity in Revelation 3: 20 since it is written to those who are already Christians. Also, at the end or near the end of each of the seven letters are the words: “He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.” (Revelation 3: 22)

Those who have ears to hear are Christians, So obviously the seven letters are all written to people who are already Christians. Therefore, there is no context of conversion to Christianity – i.e. making a decision for Christ – in this letter to Laodicea.

Another passage from the Bible that those who teach making a decision for Christ often use is from Joshua 24. Joshua was the assistant to Moses who led the people of Israel out of slavery in Egypt to the land promised to them. After Moses dies, Joshua led the armies of Israel in conquering the land of Canaan and driving the inhabitants out. After these wars Joshua urges the Israelites to remain faithful to God with these words: “Now fear the Lord and serve Him with all faithfulness. Throw away the gods your forefathers worshiped beyond the river and in Egypt, and serve the Lord. But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your forefathers served beyond the river, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24: 14 & 15)

Here, Joshua obviously chooses to serve God. However, he is already serving God as the leader of the Israelite nation, so there is once again no context of conversion.

Lastly, could someone who is a backslidden Christian decide to return to Christ? Certainly, at any point a Christian can rededicate his life to Christ, as Joshua did to God, but claiming credit for deciding is still difficult.

“In his heart a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.” (Proverbs 16: 9)

“For it is God who works in you to will and to act according to his good purpose.” (Philippians 2: 13)

So, in these two columns it is not my intention to put down what others believe, rather just to explain why Lutherans believe what they teach.

Blessings!

Rev. Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church.