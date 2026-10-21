How you can help Smoky River Adult Learning’s Books for Christmas

Smoky River Adult Learning (SRAL) is kicking off its annual Books for Christmas project!

And the team needs your help to try to secure additional funds to support the initiative.

SRAL executive director Leslie Carbone has applied for funding through the Field Law Community Fund Program to help fund the Books for Christmas initiative. She explains they now require community support to vote on the initiative through online voting.

“The whole initiative is really an opportunity to promote Smoky River Adult Learning and raise awareness of the programs and services we offer,” explains Carbone.

“While we absolutely want to ensure children have access to books and encourage a love of reading, we’re using this opportunity to reach the adults in their lives and introduce them to our organization.”

Carbone says for the past five years, SRAL has been giving a free, age-appropriate book to every elementary school student at Ecole Routhier, Ecole Heritage and Eaglesham School. She adds they also provide literary resources for families and information about the learning opportunities available through Smoky River Adult Learning.

“Last year, we also expanded the program to include home-schooled elementary students in our region, and we’re excited to offer that opportunity again this year,” says Carbone.

“Books for home-schooled students are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.”

Carbone adds in December 2027, the SRAL team will distribute about 400 English and French books to students across the region.

“Books for Christmas is about more than giving children a book—it is about creating opportunities for literacy and learning within the home,” says Carbone.

“First Book Canada has reported that approximately 25 per cent of Canadian households do not own a single book, while, according to the Government of Alberta, one in five adult Albertans face daily literacy and numeracy challenges. These statistics reinforce the importance of increasing access to books and supporting literacy within the entire family.”

Carbone says they provide each child with a book to keep and a custom bookmark promoting literacy and lifelong learning. Families will also receive practical literacy tips, information about the importance of literacy in the home, and follow-up activities to support their child’s learning.

Carbone says the initiative is held during Christmas season to help ensure every participating child receives a gift of their own, while also providing the opportunity to create excitement around reading.

“It also encourages families to read, learn, and spend time together,” says Carbone.

“Information about Smoky River Adult Learning will be included to raise awareness of the free or low cost foundational learning opportunities available to adults in literacy, numeracy, digital literacy, and English as a Second Language. Reaching adults through their children provides a positive, approachable way to connect families with learning supports and reduce stigma around accessing adult learning.”

She says books will be labelled, sorted, packaged, and delivered by volunteers, allowing funding to be directed toward books and literacy resources.

“Providing the books universally ensures that children who may have limited access to books at home are reached without being singled out or identified,” she says.

“The project will also benefit parents, caregivers, and other family members,” she adds. “These resources may be particularly valuable for parents or caregivers who are unsure how to support literacy development and who may face literacy challenges themselves.”

Carbone notes the project benefits not only the child who receives the book, but the household the book enters.

“By reaching children through their schools and providing resources for the whole family, Books for Christmas has the potential to encourage reading, strengthen family literacy, and build positive attitudes toward learning across generations,” exclaims Carbone.

“By sending books and information home with students, we hope to reach parents, grandparents, and other family members who may not know about the free and low-cost learning opportunities available right here in our region.”

Carbone is hoping to get support from community members with them voting for the project funding application. Deadline to vote closes on Nov. 20, so she says time is of the essence.

“While funding isn’t awarded based solely on the number of votes, strong community support helps show the importance and impact of this initiative,” she adds.

“You can vote once from each separate device you have.”

If you’d like to support the Smoky River Adult Learning Books for Christmas project, please go to their website.

“Even if you don’t have children in the program, your support means so much,” concludes Carbone.

“Please consider voting and sharing this link with your friends and family. Together, we can continue encouraging a love of reading, supporting family literacy, and helping more people discover the learning opportunities available in our community.”

If successful in the grant application, funds from the Field Law Grant Application will help Smoky River Adult Learning pay for the books distributed in 2027

Want to support the Smoky River Adult Learning Books for Christmas project?

Please go to https://www.fieldlaw.com/idea/books-forchristmas

Want more information on this year’s Books for Christmas project?

Call Adult Learning at (780) 837-3013.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter