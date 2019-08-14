Editorial – Education is essential

Tom Henihan

The ever-increasing instances of gun violence in the U.S., with gunmen shooting and killing people at random in department stores, restaurants and public events, is still not enough to have Republicans ask themselves, “why is it a democratic right for private citizens to own automatic assault rifles?”



Instead of acting in the interest of the American public, Trump and the Republicans would prefer to maintain the status quo and act on the directives of the National Rifle Association.



It is painfully and tragically obvious that the widespread availability of guns in the U.S. is the primary cause of the epidemic of gun violence. Anyone who is determined enough could acquire a gun can do so without much maneuvering.



All over the world, but especially in America, people live in a frenetic state of constant agitation without being able to move forward.



It is a situation where American’s dire circumstances revolve overwhelmingly around them while politicians, remain inert.



While automatic assault rifles provide the means of committing mass murder, the motivation is more complex and difficult to define.



Among the root causes of America’s current social unrest and political divide is the obvious lack of education among a huge swath of it citizens.



Education will not necessarily mitigate the immediate impulse to kill others but people with even an adequate education would be less lightly to vote the ignorant and woefully incompetent Donald Trump into the Oval Office.



Trump has divided Americans into warring factions, identifying specific ethnic groups as criminals and rapists while defining their presence in the U.S. as an invasion, which is aiding and abetting white supremacists to target and murder people of colour.



Success and education are not synonymous in the U.S. In fact, among a particular demographic, primarily Trump supporters the negative attitude towards education stems from it being synonymous with the liberal elite and as a existential threat to white America.



This is the America Donald Trump personifies, having amassed a fortune and become president.



Besides, education can challenge inherited and passionately held beliefs, so Trump doubles down, telling his supporters that by retreating into long-established fallacies they can protect their identity and maintain their supremacy.



El Paso native and former member of the House of Representatives Beto O’Rourke, who is current seeking the Democratic nomination, said in response to the journalist’s asking O’Rourke if he thought Donald Trump is responsibility for the rise in violence in the U.S.



“We’ve had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years during an administration where you’ve had a president who has called Mexicans ‘rapists’ and ‘criminals’, though Mexican immigrants commit crimes at a far lower rate than those born here in the country.



“He has tried to make us afraid of them, to some real effect and consequence,” O’Rourke said and added that on the day Trump signed an executive order banning all Muslims, a mosque in Victoria, Texas, was burned to the ground.



“He is a racist and he stokes racism in this country, and it does not just offend our sensibilities, it fundamentally changes the character of this country and it leads to violence,” O’Rourke concluded.



A democratic society functions properly only if its citizens are educated, otherwise it can descend into the volatile situation currently happening in the U.S., where people are mislead and cynically mobilized to intimidate and attack visible minorities.