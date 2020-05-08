COVID-19 UPDATE – May 7, 2020

As of May 7, Alberta Health has confirmed 54 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. Alberta now has over 6000 confirmed cases reported.

There are -3 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. On May 6, it was reported that Mackenzie County had and increase of 5, but today it reports it as 3, Big Lakes County had an increase of 1 yesterday and today it went down 1, however the increase of 1 in the MD of Lesser Slave River (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue), and 1 in Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) remain the same. This would only be an increase of 5 cases since May 5. This could be attributed to verifying addresses. Cases are presented as soon as they are reported in an area, but after confirmation of addresses the information is updated to AHS and presented in the daily totals.

Just over 79% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 42 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 12 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami), the highest number of cases in the North Zone. Out of a total of 67 cases, 45 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has reduced their number of active cases to 8 and a total of 26 people have recovered. There have been a total of 3 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 8 active cases. Out of a total of 28 cases, 20 people have recovered.

There are 226 cases in the North Zone, 6017 cases in Alberta, and 114 deaths in Alberta (80 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 6 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6017 cases, 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 3809 have recovered, which is 64.5% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. Both in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 64,959 confirmed cases. There have been 4,408 deaths recorded.

There have been 28,972 recovered cases in Canada. A case reported in Manitoba on May 6 has been removed today. Nova Scotia now has over 1000 cases. Alberta has over 6000 cases and the third leading province with cases.

The USA has 1,219,066 confirmed cases. There are 73,297 deaths recorded.

There are 3,679,499 cases worldwide. There are 254,199 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, and moving up to fifth place is Russia. Canada holds at number 12.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (30,689), followed by Italy with 29,958 losses, Spain (26,070), and France (25,990). Other countries have not even reached the 10,000 mark, but Brazil is closing in on this number with 9,054 losses.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.