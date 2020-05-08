COVID-19 Resources

Listed below are links to available resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and a list of symptoms.

If you would like to see other resources please send us a comment.

Testing is now available to everyone in Alberta if they exhibit symptoms. Individuals need to go online and do a self assessment before calling Health Link 811.

Download ABTraceTogether a mobile contact tracing app that helps to let you know if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 – or if you’ve exposed others – while protecting your privacy.

If you are feeling anxious, depressed, lonely, or feel that you may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope, please call the Mental Health Help Line: 1-877-303-2642.

Text4Hope is a text messaging service where daily messages are sent to your cell phone to help you identify and adjust negative thoughts. Other resources are available if you or a family member are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wellness Together Canada is online Mental Health and Substance Use Support. At no extra cost to Canadians it offers :

Wellness self-assessment and tracking. Self guided courses, apps, and other resources. Group coaching and community of support. Counselling by text or phone.

Children Services reminds us to stay vigilant about children in your neighbourhood. If you suspect a child may be in distress please call the Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS(5437) or call 911.

Alberta Cares Connector is a website that connects volunteers with charities to see where help is needed.

Nominate someone for the new Northern Lights Award which was created to recognize people who have done amazing things in their community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits, credits and support payments with the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA): COVID-19: Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

Support for Students and Recent Graduates Impacted by COVID-19 has been announced.

Updated List of Symptoms

An updated list of symptoms was announced May 4 and is as follows:

Fever

A new cough or a chronic cough that is worsening

New or worsening shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Runny nose

If you are not tested for COVID-19, you MUST self-isolate for 10 days following the start of these symptoms and until you are feeling better (whichever is longer).

If you have any of the following additional symptoms, you may also be tested for COVID-19. While there is not a legal requirement to self-isolate, you should stay home and minimize contact with others until you are feeling better.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever

Cough (new cough or worsening chronic cough)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing (new or worsening)

Runny nose

Stuffy nose

Sore throat

Painful swallowing

Headache

Chills

Muscle or joint aches

Feeling unwell in general, or new fatigue or severe exhaustion

Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or unexplained loss of appetite)

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye

Complete the COVID-19 Self-Assessment for more information.

If you need immediate medical attention, call 911 and advise them that you may have COVID-19. Do not visit a hospital, doctor’s office, lab or healthcare facility for non-urgent medical needs without consulting Health Link 811 first.