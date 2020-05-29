COVID-19 UPDATE – May 28, 2020

As of May 28 Alberta Health has confirmed 29 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 2 new cases in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

90% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 46 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie reported 1 new case bringing their total to 9 with 6 active cases. This makes it the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) now has 4 active cases, a total of 33 cases, and 29 recovered.

The MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) maintains 3 active cases for a total of 68 cases.

The city of Fort McMurray gained 1 more case making it 2 active cases, 21 recovered, for a total of 23 cases.

There are 239 cases in the North Zone, 6,955 cases in Alberta, and 143 deaths in Alberta (104 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 9 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6,955 cases, 50 are in the hospital (up from 43 yesterday) and 4 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,160 cases have recovered, which is just over 90.5% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the Calgary Zone and 1 in the South Zone.

Canada has 88,512 confirmed cases. There have been 6,877 deaths recorded.

There have been 46,831 recovered cases in Canada which is just under 57% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,698,523 confirmed cases. There are 100,446 deaths recorded and 399,991 recovered cases.

There are 5,596,550 worldwide. There are 353,373 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,389,735 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(411,821), Russia(379,051), United Kingdom(270,507), and Spain(237,906). Canada holds at 13th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (37,919), followed by Italy (33,142), France (28,665) and Spain (27,119). Brazil has reached 25,598 deaths. No other country has reached the 9,500 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: rising to second – Brazil (166,647), dropping to third – Germany (163,360), rising from sixth – Russia (150,993), and Italy (150,604). Spain (150,376 and Turkey (124,369) follow. All other countries are below 120,000 recovered cases.

