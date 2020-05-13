COVID-19 UPDATE – May 12, 2020

As of May 12 Alberta Health has confirmed 45 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There is -1 new case in the North Zone in the last 24 hours. 37 cases were previously reported for Big Lakes County but that number has been removed which reduces the cases to 36 and overall to the North Zone to 226, not 227, cases.

Just 87.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 43 case(s).

There has been 0 deaths reported in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Currently, Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 9 active cases. Out of a total of 32 cases, 23 people have recovered.

There are 4 active cases in the MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami). Out of a total of 67 cases, the highest number of cases in the North Zone, 53 people have recovered. A total of 10 people have died in the MD of Smoky River, the highest number of losses in the North Zone.

The Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has reduced their number of active cases to 3 and out of a total of 36 cases, 31 people have recovered. There have been a total of 2 deaths in the Big Lakes County, the 2nd highest number of losses in the North Zone.

There are 227 cases in the North Zone, 6345 cases in Alberta, and 118 deaths in Alberta (83 in Calgary Zone, 12 in Edmonton zone, 15 in North Zone, 7 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 6345 cases, 12 are in ICU (Intensive Care) and 4866 have recovered, which is just over 78% of the cases in Alberta.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Dr. Hinshaw explains “Cohorts”

“Cohorts” is a term Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, is using to describe small pockets of isolated groups such as two households belonging to the same family or families sharing child minding activities. The idea is that those two households, proving they have had no symptoms or outside contact, could exclusively mingle in order to have children play together or to gather as a family. Both parties would have to agree to being a single “Cohort” with another household. This is to limit spread. Social activities such as sleepovers and backyard gatherings where food is shared does still have their risks. Each “Cohort” group would have to agree to limit their contact with the outside world and would still commit to social distancing rules. The idea is to start with two households to see how things would work out as Alberta does our Relaunch and then slowly expand the “Cohort” group as advised by Dr. Hinshaw.

Canada has 71,157 confirmed cases. There have been 5,169 deaths recorded.

There have been 34,042 recovered cases in Canada which is nearly 52% of the national population.

The USA has 1,342,594 confirmed cases. There are 80,820 deaths recorded.

There are 4,098,018 cases worldwide. There are 283,271 deaths recorded worldwide.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases continue to be (From highest to lowest): USA, Russia (moving up from 4th), Spain, United Kingdom, and Italy. Canada has moved to 13th being replaced by India.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (32,769), followed by Italy with 30,911 losses, France, moving up to 4th (26,994) and Spain (26,920). Brazil has now reached 12,065 deaths.

Prime Minister Trudeau announces additional supports for seniors.

If you receive Old Age Security, you will receive an additional $300.

An additional $200 will be distributed to all those who are eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

This means that if you receive both Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement, you will be receiving an additional $500.