COVID-19 UPDATE – June 5, 2020

As of June 5 Alberta Health has confirmed only 7 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after the highest amount of daily tests of 6,455.

There are -1 cases in the North Zone.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

93% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Stage 2 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy is aiming for June 19, 2020. There is also positive talk towards opening arenas and sport’s facilities in Stage 2 rather than waiting for Stage 3.

If you are waiting for COVID-19 results or if you are looking for any other information regarding your health records, you can see your personal health data on a secure online portal MyHealth Records. You can find information regarding your immunizations, your medications and even lab results.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 35 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie has 11 active cases. It was reported yesterday that there were 18 cases with 12 active, but one has been removed leaving Grand Prairie with 17 cases with 11 active. This still makes Grande Prairie the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray still has 4 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 1 active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 250 cases in the North Zone, 7,098 cases in Alberta, and 146 deaths in Alberta (107 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 9 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,098 cases, 44 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,624 cases have recovered, which is 95% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 328 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 94,335 confirmed cases. There have been 7,703 deaths recorded.

There have been 52,561 recovered cases in Canada which is 61% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,862,656 confirmed cases. There are 108,064 deaths recorded and 491,706 recovered cases, which is only 28%.

There are 6,535,354 cases worldwide. There are 387,155 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,996,534 cases recovered globally, which is at 49%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(614,941), Russia(449,256), United Kingdom(284,734), and Spain(240,978). No other country has reached the 240,000 mark. Canada drops to 16th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (40,344), followed by Italy (34,021), Brazil (33,774), France (29,114). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada is at 11th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (254,963), Russia (2212,237), Germany (168,480), and Italy (163,781). All other countries are below 160,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. Updates will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting June 8, 2020. There will be no update on Monday, June 8, 2020. Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

