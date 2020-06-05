COVID-19 UPDATE – June 4, 2020

As of June 4 Alberta Health has confirmed 15 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are -1 cases in the North Zone.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

92% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 36 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie has 12 active cases. It was reported yesterday that there were 19 cases with 13 active, but one has been removed leaving Grand Prairie with 18 cases with 12 active. This still makes Grande Prairie the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray still has 4 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) and the County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) each have 1 active case.

There are 251 cases in the North Zone, 7,091 cases in Alberta, and 146 deaths in Alberta (107 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 9 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,091 cases, 48 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,611 cases have recovered, which is 95% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 334 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 93,726 confirmed cases. There have been 7,637 deaths recorded.

There have been 51,739 recovered cases in Canada which is 60% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,842,101 confirmed cases. There are 107,029 deaths recorded and 485,002 recovered cases.

There are 6,416,828 cases worldwide. There are 382,867 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,850,862 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(584,016), Russia(449,538), United Kingdom(283,079), and Spain(240,660). Canada holds at 15th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (39,987), followed by Italy (33,689), Brazil (32,548), France (29,068). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (238,617), Russia (204,197), Germany (167,909), and Italy (161,895). All other countries are below 160,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. Updates will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting June 8, 2020. There will be no update on Monday, June 8, 2020.

