COVID-19 UPDATE – June 30, 2020

As of June 30 Alberta Health has confirmed 41 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 6 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage drops to 88%.

There was an outbreak in La Crete at a family gathering (Mackenzie County – though numbers may not be reflected in the active cases at this time).

4 restaurants in Edmonton and several family BBQ’s resulted in outbreaks, as well. The restaurants have shut down.

A high rise apartment building in Calgary has also experienced an outbreak.

There were 4 cases of MISC (Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome) in Alberta but have since recovered.

Gathering restrictions have been lifted starting June 30, 2020. A gathering is any situation that brings people together in the same space at the same time for the same purpose. Check with your local municipality for additional restrictions in your area.

Unless otherwise identified in public health orders, the following gathering restrictions are in place:

200 people maximum for audience-type community outdoor events, such as festivals, firework displays, rodeos and sporting events, and outdoor performances

such as festivals, firework displays, rodeos and sporting events, and outdoor performances 100 people maximum for other outdoor events and indoor seated/audience events, including wedding ceremonies, funeral services, movie theatres, indoor arts and culture performances and other indoor spectator events where people remain seated

including wedding ceremonies, funeral services, movie theatres, indoor arts and culture performances and other indoor spectator events where people remain seated 50 people maximum for indoor social gatherings , including wedding and funeral receptions and birthday parties

, including wedding and funeral receptions and birthday parties No cap on the number of people (with public health measures in place): worship gatherings restaurant, cafes, lounges and bars casinos and bingo halls

More flexibility for cohort groups – small groups of people whose members do not always keep 2 metres apart: households can increase their close interactions with other households to a maximum of 15 people performers can have a cohort of up to 50 people (cast members or performers) sports teams can play in region-only cohorts of up to 50 players (mini leagues) people can be part of a sports/performing cohort and a household cohort at the same time



Cohort groups

A COVID-19 cohort – also known as bubbles, circles, or safe squads – are small groups of the same people who can interact regularly without staying 2 metres apart.

A person in a cohort should have little to no close contact with people outside of the cohort. Keeping the same people together, rather than mixing and mingling, helps reduce the chance of getting sick, and makes it easier to track exposure if someone does get sick.

Under Stage 2, cohort types and sizes include:

core cohorts (families and households) – up to 15 people

child care programs – up to 30 children and staff

sports teams – up to 50 players and coaching staff

performing groups – up to 50 cast members or performers

You should only belong to one core cohort. It is safest limit the number of other cohorts you belong to reduce the risk of getting sick or spreading COVID-19.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 22 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray now has 51 cases with 20 of them active making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) gains 3 cases to 22 total, with 8 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) holds at 4 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at 1 active case.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 1 active case.

The city of Grand Prairie holds at 1 active case.

MD of Smoky River(Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds at 1 active case.

There is 1 unknown active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,108 cases in Alberta, and 154 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 15 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,108 cases, 41 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,405 cases have recovered, which is up to 94% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 549 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:246, Calgary:233, North:37, South:28, Central:4.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 104,204 confirmed cases. There have been 8,591 deaths recorded.

There have been 67,594 recovered cases in Canada which is up to 71% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,581,229 confirmed cases. There are 126,739 deaths recorded and 720,631 recovered cases, which holds at 29%.

There are 10,434,835 cases worldwide. There are 509,779 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 5,322,785 cases recovered globally, which is up to 54%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,402,041), Russia(646,929), India(566,840) and the United Kingdom(314,160). No other country has reached the 290,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(59,594), followed by the United Kingdom (43,815), Italy (34,767), France (29,846). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (779,175), US (720,631), Russia (411,973), India(334,822), and Chile(241,229). Italy has reached 190,248. All other countries are below 190,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. There will be no update on July 1. The next update will be July 2 and July 6.

