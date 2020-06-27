COVID-19 UPDATE – June 26, 2020

As of June 26 Alberta Health has confirmed 37 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. On June 25, there were 26 new cases.

There are 5 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage has moved up to 89%.

Reported on June 25, 2020, a pilot project is being developed so that phamarcies will be able to conduct testing for COVID-19. There will be twenty pharmacies selected depending on their capacity to conduct the testing and the availability for training.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 22 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray now has dropped to 13 active cases making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake)holds at 11 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 4 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has dropped to 2 active cases and is off the WATCH list.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 1 active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 7,888 cases in Alberta, and 154 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 15 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,888 cases, 37 are in the hospital and 8 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,225 cases have recovered, which is 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 509 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:241, Calgary:208, North:31, South:23, Central:3.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 102,794 confirmed cases. There have been 8,508 deaths recorded.

There have been 65,726 recovered cases in Canada which is up to 70% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,414,870 confirmed cases. There are 124,325 deaths recorded and 670,809 recovered cases, which is down to 29%.

There are 9,761,594 cases worldwide. There are 491,177 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 4,917,270 cases recovered globally, which is at 53%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,274,584), Russia(619,936), India(490,401) and the United Kingdom(310,836). No other country has reached the 275,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(55,957), followed by the United Kingdom (43,498), Italy (34,708), France (29,781). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada drops to 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (693,076), US (670,809), Russia (383,524), India(285,637), and Chile(223,431). All other countries are below 190,000 recovered cases.

