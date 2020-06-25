COVID-19 UPDATE – June 24, 2020

As of June 24 Alberta Health has confirmed 44 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours. On June 23, there were 45 new cases.

There are 9 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage has dropped to 85%.

Reported on June 23, 2020, serology testing will begin. Alberta is the first province in Canada to do so. This test will be able to identify antibodies that can indicate if a person has had COVID-19. It will not be able to test if a person has COVID-19 – that still needs the swab test to verify. The serology test will not be able to tell if a person is immune, either, as the COVID-19 virus is still relatively new and there is still much to learn about it. The Alberta government will dedicate 10 million dollars to serology testing and will conduct four voluntary tests. 1000 Edmonton children and 1000 Calgary children will be tested every 6 months until 2022, selected adults over the age of 45 will be tested over a time period, and 10,000 random blood samples of adults over the age of 18 from every zone in Alberta will be tested monthly. The testing is to gather more information about how the virus works and what we can do to contain it.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw,Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, also declared that the restaurants in Edmonton that closed due to cases of COVID-19 were all voluntary and not mandated to close.

There are currently no outbreaks in the North Zone. There are several outbreaks in the Edmonton and Calgary Zone and one in the South Zone.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 23 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray now has 16 active cases making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake)holds at 11 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds at 10 active cases and is listed as WATCH on the relaunch status map (at least 10 active cases and more than 50 active cases per 100,000).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 2 new active cases.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) has the first new active case since June 4th.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 7,825 cases in Alberta, and 153 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 14 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,825 cases, 36 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,134 cases have recovered, which is 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 538 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:250, Calgary:219, North:40, South:23, Central:2.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours.

Canada has 102,242 confirmed cases. There have been 8,484 deaths recorded.

There have been 65,091 recovered cases in Canada which is 69% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,336,615 confirmed cases. There are 121,117 deaths recorded and 656,161 recovered cases, which is 30%.

There are 9,408,757 cases worldwide. There are 482,184 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 4,729,511 cases recovered globally, which is at 53%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,188,631), Russia(606,043), India(456,183) and the United Kingdom(308,336). No other country has reached the 275,000 mark. Canada drops to 19th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(53,830), followed by the United Kingdom (43,165), Italy (34,644), France (29,734). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada drops to 13th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil moves to first (660,469), US drops to second (656,161), Russia (368,222), India(258,685), and Chile(215,093). All other countries are below 200,000 recovered cases.

Updates will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting June 8, 2020.

