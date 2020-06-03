COVID-19 UPDATE – June 2, 2020

As of June 2 Alberta Health has confirmed 13 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 0 new cases in the North Zone.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Just under 92.5% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Any Albertan can get tested

Testing is now available to all Albertans, whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not.

The following groups will continue to be prioritized for testing:

any person exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19

all close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases

all workers and/or residents at specific outbreak sites

all workers and residents at long-term care and level 4 supportive living facilities

all patients admitted to continuing care or transferred between continuing care and hospital settings

Non-medical masks available soon

Starting in early June, Albertans can get four free non-medical masks per person at all A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons drive-thru locations in Alberta, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

Masks are not yet available for pickup. Albertans will be informed when they become available.

Alternative arrangements are being made for communities that don’t have easy access to a drive-thru location.

More details are available online.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 36 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie has 9 active cases making it the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray has 4 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake), County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster), Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle), and Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) still each all have 1 active case.

There are 246 cases in the North Zone, 7,057 cases in Alberta, and 143 deaths in Alberta (104 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 9 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,057 cases, 51 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,537 cases have recovered, which is just under 95% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 377 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 92,410 confirmed cases. There have been 7,395 deaths recorded.

There have been 50,357 recovered cases in Canada which is just under 59.5% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,802,470 confirmed cases. There are 105,157 deaths recorded and 463,868 recovered cases.

There are 6,194,533 cases worldwide. There are 376,320 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,712,720 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(526,447), Russia(423,186), United Kingdom(279,392), and Spain(239,932). Canada holds at 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (39,452), followed by Italy (33,530), Brazil (29,937), France (28,943). Spain holds at 27,127 and Mexico has reached 10,167. Belgium has reached 9,505. No other country has reached the 9,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (211,080), Russia (186,602), Germany (166,609), and Italy (160.092). Spain holds at 150,376 and Turkey (129,921) follows. Iran has reached 123,007. China has reached 100,285. All other countries are below 80,000 recovered cases.

