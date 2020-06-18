COVID-19 UPDATE – June 17, 2020

As of June 17 Alberta Health has confirmed 48 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after nearly 7,000 tests. On June 16, there were 35 new cases.

There are 7 new cases in the North Zone over the 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage has dropped to 88%.

Test tubes carrying samples to be tested were discovered to be leaking as they entered the testing facility. It was determined that a certain type of test tube did leak and they have been recalled from further use. There was no risk of cross contamination or to the staff at the lab. The individuals whose test tubes were leaking have all been contacted and given the chance to be tested again.

Concerns were raised that certain facilities, such as casinos, were not following the guidelines set out by Alberta Health. Staff were not hand sanitizing between customers and areas were not being wiped down between use. Staff stated they they just didn’t have time to do it because they were busy with helping patrons. Dr. Deena Hinshaw has set out the guidelines and if the business does not adhere to those guidelines they could be opening themselves up for liability.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 20 case(s).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has 10 active cases making this the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. They are currently under WATCH on the COVID-19 relaunch status map along with Cardston County in the South Zone. They are above the threshold but no additional measure will be taken.

The city of Fort McMurray had an increase in cases and now has 9 active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) has experienced a spike in cases and now sits at 6 active cases.

The city of Grande Prairie has dropped to 2 active cases.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) reported one new active case.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 1 active case.

A previously reported case in the Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) was removed likely to an address confirmation.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

The numbers are creeping up but are still manageable by our health care system. There are 272 cases in the North Zone, 7,530 cases in Alberta, and 151 deaths in Alberta (111 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 10 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,530 cases, 38 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,893 cases have recovered, which is 93% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 486 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours.

Canada has 99,853 confirmed cases. There have been 8,254 deaths recorded.

There have been 62,017 recovered cases in Canada which is 68% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,132,321 confirmed cases. There are 116,862 deaths recorded and 583,503 recovered cases, which is only 29%.

There are 8,282,430 cases worldwide. There are 444,202 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 4,025,153 cases recovered globally, which is at 51%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(923,189), Russia(552,549), India(354,065) and the United Kingdom(300,717), No other country has reached the 250,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(45,241), followed by the United Kingdom (42,238), Italy (34,448), France (29,578). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada holds at 12th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (494,523), Russia (303,800), moving up from 6th – India(186,935), and moving up from 9th – Chile(181,931). All other countries are below 180,000 recovered cases.

