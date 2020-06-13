COVID-19 UPDATE – June 12, 2020

As of June 12 Alberta Health has confirmed 30 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 7,740 tests.

There are 2 new cases in the North Zone.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

95% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 20 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie has 2 new cases bringing their active cases to 6. This makes Grande Prairie the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray has 2 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) has 1 active case.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) has 1 active case.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 248 cases in the North Zone, 7,346 cases in Alberta, and 149 deaths in Alberta (110 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 9 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). A previously reported death in the Calgary Zone and the South Zone were removed. Of the 7,346 cases, 53 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,811 cases have recovered, which is 96% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 386 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 97,943 confirmed cases. There have been 8,049 deaths recorded.

There have been 58,523 recovered cases in Canada which is 65% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 2,016,027 confirmed cases. There are 113,914 deaths recorded and 547,386 recovered cases, which is only 29%.

There are 7,410,510 cases worldwide. There are 113,914 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 3,596,822 cases recovered globally, which is at 51%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(802,828), Russia(510,761), and moving up from 5th – India(297,535) and the United Kingdom(294,402), No other country has reached the 250,000 mark. Canada stays at 17th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (41,566), followed by Brazil (40,919), Italy (34,223), France (29,377). No other country has reached the 29,000 mark. Canada is at 11th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (440,732), Russia (268,862), moving to 4th – Italy (173,085) and Germany (171,535). All other countries are below 155,000 recovered cases.

Updates will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting June 8, 2020.

