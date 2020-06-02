COVID-19 UPDATE – June 1, 2020

As of June 1 Alberta Health has confirmed 34 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours after 2,709 tests. May 30 there were 13 and May 31 there were 18.

There are 4 new cases in the North Zone from the weekend.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

Just under 93% of the cases in the North Zone have recovered.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

The city of Grande Prairie reported 2 new cases bringing their total to 14 with 9 active cases and 5 recovered. This makes it the area of the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray reported 2 new cases bringing their total to 25 cases with 4 being active and 21 recovered.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake), County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster), Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle), and Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) each all have 1 active case.

There are 246 cases in the North Zone, 7,044 cases in Alberta, and 143 deaths in Alberta (104 in Calgary Zone, 13 in Edmonton zone, 16 in North Zone, 9 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 7,044 cases, 53 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 6,501 cases have recovered, which is just under 94.5% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 400 active cases in Alberta.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

An outbreak in Edmonton has been attributed to two separate private family gatherings. There are about 10 cases involved.

Canada has 91,705 confirmed cases. There have been 7,327 deaths recorded.

There have been 49,726 recovered cases in Canada which is just under 59% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 1,787,680 confirmed cases. There are 104,396 deaths recorded and 458,231 recovered cases.

There are 6,057,853 worldwide. There are 371,166 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 2,687,848 cases recovered globally.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(514,849), Russia(414,328), United Kingdom(277,726), and Spain(239,638). Canada moves down to 14th.

The highest death toll, after the US, has been the United Kingdom (39,127), followed by Italy (33,475), moving up from 6th – Brazil (29,314), moving down down to 5th – France (28,836). Spain is at 27,127 and Mexico has reached 9,930. No other country has reached the 9,500 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest after the USA: Brazil (206,555), moving up to 3rd – Russia (175,514), moving to 4th is Germany (165,632), and Italy (158,355). Spain holds at 150,376 and Turkey (128,947) follows. Iran has reached 121,004. All other countries are below 100,000 recovered cases.

