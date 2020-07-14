COVID-19 UPDATE – July 13, 2020

As of July 13, Alberta Health has confirmed 230 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours.

There are 24 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

The North Zone recovery percentage drops to 85%.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 35 case(s).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to 40 total cases, with 15 active cases making them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 57 cases and 14 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). The first death has occurred in the county.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) gains another 2 cases making a total of 13 with 4 of them active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) gains 2 cases for a total of 3 and all of them active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates,Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) gains 2 new active cases for a total of 10 cases.

The city of Grand Prairie has gained 3 cases for a total of 20 and all 3 are active.

Big Lakes County(High Prairie, Enilda, Faust, Joussard, Kinuso, Grouard, Heart River, Salt Prairie, Big Prairie, Prairie Echo Gilwood, Triangle) holds at 47 cases with 3 of them active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds at 8 total cases and 2 active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray holds at 56 cases with 2 of them active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) gains 2 cases for a total of 4 and both are active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) gains 1 new active case.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) has it’s very first case and it is active.

There are no active cases in all other areas of the North Zone.

There are 8,826 cases in Alberta, and 161 deaths in Alberta (112 in Calgary Zone, 19 in Edmonton zone, 17 in North Zone, 12 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone). Of the 8,826 cases, 45 are in the hospital and 10 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 7,989 cases have recovered, which drops to 92% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 676 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:267, Edmonton:199, South:110, North:53, Central:35.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours in the North Zone.

A provincial breakdown was not available at time of posting.

Canada has 108,155 confirmed cases. There have been 8,790 deaths recorded.

There have been 71,841 recovered cases in Canada which holds at 72% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 3,296,599 confirmed cases. There are 134,884 deaths recorded and 1,006,326 recovered cases, which drops to 32%.

There are 13,026,225 cases worldwide. There are 570,924 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 7,188,992 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 58%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(1,864,681), India (878,254), Russia(732,547), and Peru (330,123). Chile has reached 317,657. No other country has reached the 310,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(72,100), followed by the United Kingdom (44,915), moving up to fourth is Mexico (35,006) and moving down to fifth is Italy (34,967). No other country has reached the 34,000 mark. Canada holds at 14th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (1,286,490), US (1,006,326), India (553,471), Russia (503,168) and Chile(286,556). All other countries are below 275,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be July 15.

We are your community news. smokyriverexpress.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.