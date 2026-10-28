Clegg’s Corner – Gone are the days of road hockey fun

It is a column written previously thousands of times across this great land. Make it 1,001!

The proposal to build an outdoor skating rink in High Prairie is being proposed for 2027. It’s a good idea and one obviously brought forward by concerned people.

It got me to thinking, however. Each winter I am surprised how few youth are playing road hockey. It would almost be an accident if you driving down a High Prairie street and forced to hear the kids cry, “Car!”

My memories of road hockey are very fond. I remember days school was cancelled because of cold weather. If there was no wind, a road hockey game was automatic. Odd it was never too cold to go outside and play road hockey but too cold to go to school. A road hockey game had absolutely nothing to do with the fact mom might have wanted to get a few of her brats out of the house.

We were lucky. There were enough youth and kids to strike up a decent game including at least 5-6 of us.

And if conditions were right, we vacated the driveway and took to the pond for a game on real ice. Translation: we were ambitious enough to clear the snow!

Today, youth just do not take to the streets for a game. Too many video games inside, too many cartoons to watch on TV, or an endless number of pro games to watch on TV. Too many distractions to gather and play outside.

I am told cousin Sammy Clegg learned his skills by stopping pucks in the hayloft of a neighbour’s farm. He went on to play in the Memorial Cup with High Prairie’s Tom Lysiak with Medicine Hat Tigers.

I wish parents would give a good swift kick on the behind to some of their youth and force them to enjoy the great game on the local driveway or street. To heck with the concerns of safety from overzealous “protective freaks” because – really! – our youth have enough sense to get out of the way from an oncoming vehicle.

The proposal for an outdoor rink sits well with me. It is not just for hockey but for anyone wanting to enjoy a short skate in winter. In summer, assuming a concrete pad is installed, it can double as a basketball court or outdoor ball hockey rink.

The days of road hockey may be long gone but perhaps someday it will make a comeback. The memories it creates in addition to the skills developed makes it worth it.

Chris Clegg