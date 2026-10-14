Christmas Expo returns, tables filling fast

The holiday spirit is coming to town as Falher gets ready for the annual Christmas Expo and Santa Day.

The event is a festival celebration filled with local vendors, Christmas shopping, family activities and a special visit from Santa Claus.

The event is being hosted by Falher & Area Beautification & Leisure Activities Society (FABuLAS) on Nov. 29 at the Smoky River Community Hall from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“The Christmas Expo is a well-known holiday event in our community, with vendors and visitors coming from near and far to attend,” says FABuLAS president Julie Roussin.

“As a committee that strives to enhance our communities and create meaningful and enjoyable events, the Expo aligns perfectly with what we do. We are excited to bring it back to our community this year and are hopeful that it will be even bigger and better than last year,” she adds.

The event will feature local vendors displaying homemade goods and unique holiday finds.

“The Expo provides a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and catch up with friends and family as we enter the holiday season,” says Roussin.

“It also encourages people to shop locally while supporting local vendors, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.”

Roussin says FABuLAS feels hosting Expo fits in their mandate of ensuring the community continues to be a welcoming and warm place to reside.

“As a small, local committee, we understand the value of supporting other small organizations and community spaces,” says Roussin.

“Funding is not always easy to come by, so we take pride in being able to give back and help make our communities vibrant, welcoming, and enjoyable places to live.”

All funds raised from the Christmas Expo and Santa Day will go directly back into community beautification projects.

“Our board has decided to use the funds raised from this year’s Expo to help revamp one of our local parks,” Roussin explains.

“We are looking forward to presenting our ideas to town council in the new year and hopefully working together to create an updated and welcoming space for children and families to enjoy.”

If you a vendor and looking for a new place to have a booth, Roussin urges you to contact FABuLAS.

“Having local vendors gives people the opportunity to shop close to home while discovering unique products and supporting members of their own community,” she exclaims.

“It provides an alternative to the hustle and bustle of larger stores and helps keep more of those shopping dollars within our local communities,” she adds.

Roussin says they are 90 percent sold out for vendor space, but she says interested vendors can contact her at (780) 837-6720.

An exciting feature for all the children is a visit from Santa from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with photos provided by JL Photography.

“Pictures will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, so no appointment is necessary,” says Roussin.

“Those wishing to have their picture taken can head to the stage in the community hall, where they can line up, make their payment, and then visit with Santa.”

Roussin adds pictures are $15 and will be provided digitally once the photographer has edited and organized them.

“The $15 cost covers the photographer’s time and professionalism, a little visit with Santa, and up to three edited images,” she says.

“We encourage children of all ages and even the young at heart to come out and meet Santa.”

Roussin says the Christmas Expo is a wonderful event for people of all ages, and everyone is welcome.

Whether you are looking to get some Christmas shopping done, support local vendors, visit with friends and family, meet Santa, or simply enjoy some holiday spirit, there will be something for everyone,” she adds.

“We are so excited to bring the Christmas Expo and Santa Day back to the community this year. Events like this take a lot of community support, and we are incredibly grateful to our vendors, volunteers, sponsors, and everyone who comes out to support the event.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter