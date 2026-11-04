Children welcome to join Fast Feet activity

Baytex Energy Centre is excited to welcome back toddlers to its facility with the return of the Fast Feet Program.

Fast Feet runs every Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. until March 23. Facilitated by the Town of Peace River and Peace Region Family Resource Network, the program provides interactive play stations, games, music and other entertainment and education opportunities for children.

“Fast Feet is important for kids ages zero to six years old to have a space to run, play, develop gross motor skills, and create friendships,” says Peace River recreation coordinator Taylor Bak.

“We set up tunnels, a ball pit, soccer nets, riding cars, a trampoline, an obstacle course, and more for them to discover and develop their gross motor skills.”

Bak says the children have plenty of time in the hour and a half to try all of the different stations.

“This program was created for parents to connect with each other and littles to have somewhere to burn their energy,” says Bak.

“With the partnership with the Family Resource Network, it also provides an opportunity to connect them with their services and programs,” she adds.

There is no charge for families to attend Fast Feet, and they hope that anyone with children under six years will join them each Tuesday. The first session goes from Nov. 3 to Dec. 15 and the second session from Jan. 5 to March 23. The program is held in the first court in the fieldhouse at the Baytex Energy Centre.

If you are new to the building, the front reception can assist with directions.

Bak adds that the program is special because it teaches childen through play. Children learn and practice different things, like sharing, communication, and making friendships.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter