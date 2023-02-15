Carnaval St.-Isidore celebrating 40 years

Franco-Albertan musician Roger Dallaire returns to the de Carnaval St.-Isidore in a variety of ways as a musician, storyteller and folklorist.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plenty of francophone fun is on tap at the 40th annual Carnaval de St-Isidore from Feb. 17-19.

St.-Isidore Cultural Centre will be the place to be for the popular event, organized by the Society of the Cultural Community Centre.

“For this our 40th edition with the theme ‘Grand Duke and the Festival of Wizards’, the Carnaval is transformed into the enchanting universe of Hogwarts – Carnaval style,” says Rachelle Bergeron, a member of the organizing committee.

“The fabulous atmosphere and decorations promise to enchant and amaze.”

Amazing snow sculptures will again be a highlight of the festival, she says.

“Professional sculptors started their work days before the weekend to create a magical outdoor setting,” Bergeron says.

A variety of activities are scheduled to attract people of all ages.

“We are planning the traditional schedule and program with all the favourite Carnaval activities – great francophone music and entertainment, French-Canadian food, maple snow taffy, hayrides and more,” Bergeron says.

The duc and duchess competition returns as the youth component as teen girls and boys seek to become royalty at the carnaval.

Winners will be crowned Feb. 17 at the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m.

Female competitors include:

Stephane Belzile, a Grade 12 student at Ecole de Quatre-Vents representing Peace River;

Janelle Beaudoin, a Grade 11 student at Ecole Heritage representing Falher;

Chelsea Fisher, a Grade 11 student at Ecole Herigate representing Donnelly;

Zoe Roy, a Grade 11 student at Ecole Heritage representing Guy.

Male competitors include:

Logan L’Abbe, a Grade 11 student at Ecole Heritage representing McLennan;

Beau Lavoie, a Grade 11 student at Ecole Glenmary School representing St.-Isidore;

Kory Lavioe, a Grade 11 student at Ecole de Quatre-Vents representing St.-Isidore;

Henco Smit, a Grade 11 student at Ecole Heritage representing Girouxville.

“Throughout the weekend, these youth will show their leadership, enthusiasm and joie de vivre,” Bergeron says.

A full lineup of francophone entertainers take centre stage.

Fredo le Magicien presents a show that attracts all ages Feb. 18 at 12:45 p.m.

Carotte entertains Feb. 17 at 10:30 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

Foklofolie, a dynamic folk duo, performs Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

Local talent Lavoie Band, Plein Soleil Dancers, Marion Pariseau, Alexanne Fillion and the Ecole Heritage School Band.

A Wizards’ Ball – for adults only – is scheduled for the evening of Feb. 18 with a magic show, live music and food. Tickets are $40 each.

For more information, visit the website at carnavaldestisidore.ca.