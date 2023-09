A major new addition at Kapown Rehabilitation Centre in Kapawe’no Cree Nation in Grouard was celebrated at an official grand opening on Aug. 18. Kapown and Kapawe’no Cree Nation dedicated the building in the name of the late Hereditary Chief Frank Halcrow, who initiated the centre in the early 1980s. He passed away Jan. 2, 2020 at 76 years of age. Here is an inside look at a few rooms in the facility.

The Kapown Rehabilitation Centre in Kapawe’no Cree Nation in Grouard celebrated the grand opening of a new addition with 32 rooms.